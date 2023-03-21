Indonesia prepares to allow foreign medical specialists to practice in the country





JAKARTA Indonesia is preparing to allow foreign medical specialists to practice and be based in the country. Observers say the move would improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare in the world’s fourth most populous country with 280 million people. President Joko Widodo told the Straits Times over lunch on March 15 that regulations to this end would be outlined in new legislation, with a bill currently being debated in parliament. Competition is important. Very important to improve (health) services, Mr. Widodo said at the presidential palace. Asked in more detail about the contours of the proposed legislation, Mr Widodo said he preferred to leave it to parliament and did not want to divulge details until the bill was ratified. An MP deliberating on the so-called omnibus health care bill told ST that if all goes well it could pass by the end of April. The purpose of bringing in foreign specialists is also to curb the trafficking of middle-class and wealthy Indonesians traveling abroad for treatment, the MP said on condition of anonymity. He added that among the conditions that expatriate doctors would be subject to is the obligation to work only in hospitals owned by foreign investors and to transfer their knowledge to local colleagues. On possible nationalist voices criticizing the decision to allow foreign doctors to practice in Indonesia, he said: In 1998, when Indonesia opened up its banking sector, there were fears that foreign bankers would dominate the workforce. sector work. We have all witnessed that this did not happen at all. The MP added: Logically, the hospitals would not hire all the expatriate doctors and would operate inefficiently here. They would probably bring back three to five. The bill seen by ST stipulates that foreign medical specialists will be able to obtain a work permit valid for three years, with a one-year extension only. In addition, foreign medical specialists wishing to work in Indonesia must undergo an adaptation program in an Indonesian health institution before starting a professional activity. Those who have practiced abroad for five years are exempt. Jeremy Lim, a public health specialist based in Singapore, called the Indonesian plan revolutionary, noting that it will unlock the supply side of the healthcare equation from a quality and quantity perspective. Indonesia has huge demand-side needs, which are currently being met in part by Indonesians seeking care outside the country, said Dr. Lim, director of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health. from the National University of Singapore. Affluent Indonesians frequently travel to Singapore, Malaysia, the United States and Europe for medical services.

