In the Donald Trump case, the New York grand jury appears near the end of its work





NEW YORK – A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a silent payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its job as law enforcement officials brace for possible disturbances in the event of an indictment.

Trump over the weekend claimed without any evidence that he would be arrested on Tuesday, with his representatives later saying he was citing reports and media leaks. There was no indication the prediction would come true, though the grand jury appeared to take a significant step forward when it heard from a pro-Trump witness on Monday, presumably so prosecutors could ensure the panel had a chance to consider any testimony that can be viewed remotely. as exculpatory.

A hearing in the NYAG’s civil lawsuit against former President Trump was delayed by a “security issue” on Tuesday morning, according to the court clerk.

It was resolved shortly thereafter.

The next steps in a grand jury process shrouded in secrecy remained unclear, and it was unclear whether additional witnesses could be called. But a city aware of the riot of Trump loyalists in the US Capitol more than two years ago has taken steps to protect itself from any violence that could accompany the unprecedented prosecution of a former president, while others Republicans were eyeing the 2024 presidential nomination. The indictment could upset the race.

The testimony of Robert Costello, an attorney with close ties to many key Trump aides, appeared to be a final opportunity for the former president’s allies to steer the grand jury away from an indictment. He was asked by prosecutors to appear after saying he had information to undermine the credibility of Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer and fixer who later turned on him and later became a key witness in the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation.

Costello had provided legal services to Cohen several years ago after Cohen himself became embroiled in the federal investigation into the silent money payments. At a press conference after his grand jury appearance, Costello told reporters he came forward because he did not believe Cohen, who had pleaded guilty to federal crimes and served time in prison , could be trusted.

“If they want to prosecute Donald Trump and they have solid evidence, so be it,” Costello said. “But Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence.”

Responding to Costello’s claims on MSNBC later Monday, Cohen said Costello had never been his attorney and “has no sense of truth.”

There were no clear signs that Costello’s testimony had affected the course of the investigation. Cohen had been available for more than two hours in case prosecutors wanted him to rebut Costello’s testimony, but was told he was not needed, his lawyer said Monday.

The testimony came two days after Trump said he expected to face criminal charges and urged his supporters to protest his possible arrest. In a series of social media posts over the weekend, the former Republican president slammed the New York investigation, directing particularly hostile rhetoric at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.

New York officials monitored online chatter about threats of varying specificity, and although portable metal barricades were put down to protect streets and sidewalks, there were no immediate signs that the Trump’s calls to demonstrate were heard.

Costello briefly acted as legal counsel to Cohen after the FBI raided Cohen’s home and apartment in 2018. At the time, Cohen was under investigation for both tax evasion and for payments he helped orchestrate in 2016 to buy the silence of two women who claimed they had sex with Trump.

For several months, it was unclear whether Cohen, a longtime attorney and Trump Organization fixer who once bragged about “taking a bullet” for his boss, would remain loyal to the president.

Cohen ultimately decided to plead guilty in connection with payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, which he said were run by Trump. Since then, he has been a vocal critic of Trump, testifying before Congress and then before the grand jury in Manhattan.

Trump, who denied having sex with either woman, called Cohen a liar. Costello broke up with Cohen before pleading guilty, after it became clear he was no longer on Trump’s side.

In the years since, Costello, a seasoned New York attorney, has represented Trump allies including his former political strategist Steve Bannon and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Even as the New York investigation draws to a close, Trump faces criminal probes in Atlanta and Washington that, taken together, pose significant legal peril and carry the prospect of upending a Republican presidential race in which Trump remains. a leading candidate. Some of his likely opponents have attempted to strike a balance between condemning a potential lawsuit as politically motivated while avoiding condoning the conduct at issue.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, an expected GOP presidential contender, slammed the probe but also launched one of his first jabs at the former president in a move likely to escalate their simmering political rivalry. .

“I don’t know what goes into paying silent money to a porn star to get silence about some kind of alleged affair,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Panama City. “I can’t talk about it.”

But, he added, “what I can talk about is that if you have a prosecutor who ignores the crimes that happen every day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back there are many, many years to try to use something about porn star hush money payments, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda and arming the office and I think that’s fundamentally wrong.

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Michelle L. Price, Aaron Morrison, Jill Colvin, Ted Shaffrey, David R. Martin, Noreen Nasir, Seth Wenig and Larry Neumeister contributed to this report. ABC News contributed to this report

