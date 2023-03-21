China’s Xi Jinping Meets Putin, Could Talk to ZelenskyyExBulletin



Noel Celis/Pool photo via AP

What to watch

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is visiting Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Xi may also hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Turkey should ratify Finland’s application for NATO membership. Sweden is still awaiting Turkish approval.

The International Monetary Fund has made a rule change which could allow a declared multi-billion dollar loan to Ukraine, which the war-torn country is looking for.

what happened last week

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and its Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova. The court said the two men were “allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation” and the transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Putin made a surprise visit than Mariupola Russian-occupied town in eastern Ukraine that saw some of the heaviest fighting in the war last year.

Putin too visited Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the annexation of the peninsula to Ukraine, which most governments have condemned and considered illegal.

A Russian warplane collided with an American drone, forcing the unmanned US plane to crash into the Black Sea, the US military said. US officials said the drone was flying in international airspace when two Russian fighter jets intercepted it, one of them cutting off the drone’s propeller. The Russian government denied the collision but rewarded the pilots of the two fighter jets.

Poland and Slovakia will send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, the first NATO nations to heed kyiv’s call for allies to share warplanes to fight Russian forces. The United States denied Ukraine’s F-16 request.

Russia and Ukraine extended the Black Sea Grain Initiativea UN-brokered deal with Turkey to safely ship Ukrainian grain and seeds abroad, which was due to expire on Saturday.

The Russian offensive in Ukraine has slowed downhaving failed to gain more than additional territory in the first months of the year, the American company Institute for the Study of War says. The British Ministry of Defense says a shortage of Russian ammunition probably tightened army rationing in many parts of the front.

The leaders of Belarus and Iran hailed their countries’ ties In meetings in Tehran. Wedged between Ukraine and Russia, Belarus is an ally of the Kremlin and has followed in its footsteps by warming up to China and Iran, which has supplied attack drones to Russia.

Russia now has the lowest approval rating in America since Soviet timeswith only 9% of the American population polled saying they have a favorable opinion of the country, according to Gallup.

In depth

Chinese Xi Jinping demonstrates diplomacy during a visit to Moscow.

The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Putin.

An infamous Russian unit that shot down a civilian plane in 2014 was active in Ukraine.

Turkey announces that it will ratify Finland’s application for NATO membership.

Putin makes a surprise visit to Mariupol and visits an occupied city destroyed by war.

Russia agrees to further extend the grain agreement with Ukraine.

Russia rewards pilots involved in a confrontation with an American drone over the Black Sea.

Poland will send fighter jets to Ukraine, the first NATO country to do so.

The US military releases images of a drone crash in the Black Sea with a Russian plane.

Despite the downed drone, the United States says it will continue to fly near Ukraine.

A look at a volunteer’s efforts to save civilians in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

A center in northeastern Ukraine offers soldiers a well-deserved rest.

Are toxic substances from war contaminating Ukrainian farmland?

Ron DeSantis says “getting more entangled” in Ukraine is not in the US interest.

Special report

Previous developments

