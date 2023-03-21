Armenian-Turkish earthquake diplomacy – Jamestown

On February 6, a magnitude 7.7 (Mw) earthquake hit Turkey’s southeastern Anatolia region with its epicenter at Pazarck, Kahramanmaras. Less than 12 hours later, a second 7.6 Mw earthquake, centered on Elbistan, Kahramanmaras, followed. As a result of a total of three major earthquakes, tens of thousands of people lost their lives. In response to this devastating series of earthquakes, the Turkish government has issued a level four alarm, calling for international assistance. According to (, 88 countries sent aid and helped directly on the ground (trtworld.com, February 7). North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who visited Turkey following the disaster, described it as the strongest earthquake ever encountered by a member of NATO.

Azerbaijan was the first allied state to send support to Turkey. In addition, messages of condolences, rescue teams and support sent by countries like Greece and Israel, which traditionally have political conflicts with Turkey, have been well received by Ankara and Turkish society. In this humanitarian spirit, a rescue team and other aid were sent from neighboring Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan directly to express his condolences, while Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited Turkey on February 15 to meet his counterpart, Cavusoglu (Daily SabahFebruary 15).

All of these developments have taken place as part of a wider normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan with the aim of opening their common borders and establishing diplomatic relations. Indeed, the Margara Bridge on the border between the two countries, which had been closed for 30 years, was opened for Armenian aid coming to Turkey (Aa.com.tr, February 11th). This has led to demands from Yerevan to keep the border completely open. After their February 15 meeting, after the second aid shipment passed through Margara, Mirzoyan and Cavusoglu issued important messages on bilateral relations and regional normalization. In it, it was revealed that the parties decided to jointly repair the historic Silk Road Bridge (Apa.azFebruary 15).

Mirzoyan also reaffirmed Yerevan’s willingness to establish diplomatic relations with Ankara and its support for the full opening of the border between Turkey and Armenia. While Cavusoglu said that progress in normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey, as well as Azerbaijan, will contribute to peace and prosperity in the region, he clarified that the signing of a peace between Yerevan and Baku was an essential condition before the opening of the Turkish border with Armenia. Therefore, once again (see EDM, November 2, 2022), while the Armenian side is adamant about opening borders, the Turkish government is more concerned about broader normalization throughout the South Caucasus (Daily SabahMarch 15, 2022).

On almost every occasion, Turkish officials claim to be sincere about normalizing relations with Armenia (Daily Sabah, January 15), and significant steps are indeed being taken to achieve this goal. Roads and bridges have been repaired for the opening of the border between the two countries. In addition, on January 1, the joint decision was made to resume bilateral freight transport (Apa.azFebruary 15).

The Turkish side believes that what happened between the two countries following the earthquakes is part of a process of building mutual trust between Ankara and Yerevan. Conflicts between the two sides on the eve of World War I and in the Karabakh wars caused deep mistrust between the societies of the two countries, which persists to this day. In fact, according to the results of the Turkey Trends 2022 public survey conducted by the Global Academy, with contributions from a group of independent Turkish scholars, 52.6% of participants viewed Armenia as an enemy (Globacademy.org, January 17). In the same survey, only 20% of respondents wanted normalization of relations with Armenia, while 60.2% still opposed it. According to the results of the surveys, Armenia was the last country behind the United States, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Syria, South Africa, Israel and the Republic of Cyprus with which the respondents wanted to normalize their relations.

These results came even after the end of the Second Karabakh War, the continuation of the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan over the past year and mutual positive messages from both countries. Naturally, this mistrust must be eliminated before borders can be opened and diplomatic relations established. According to the results of the same survey, Azerbaijan ranked first among Turkey’s allies, with an approval rating of 54.8%. The signing of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, with mutual respect for territorial integrity, will reduce insecurity in Turkey and accelerate normalization with Armenia (Globacademy.orgJanuary 17).

Although negotiations continue for a final peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a formal agreement has not yet been reached. Recently, at the Munich Security Conference, these negotiations continued under the leadership of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that for the first time Azerbaijan officially offered to put checkpoints on both sides of Zangezur Corridor and Lachin Highway (Apa.az, February 18). This way, if checks are established on both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, Russian peacekeeping forces might not be needed on either side.

Aliyev added that it is unacceptable that claims are made in connection with Karabakh in the future agreement (Apa.az, February 18). Moreover, in Munich, the Azerbaijani president insisted that he would not speak with Russian oligarch Ruben Vardanyan but rather that talks would take place with local Armenians. After the Munich meeting, Vardanyan, Arayik Harutyunyan and Sergey Ghazaryan rushed to Moscow. Partly because of objections from Azerbaijan, Vardanyan was removed from his post and replaced by Gurgen Nersisyan, the former chief prosecutor of the Actually separatist region of Karabakh (News.azFebruary 23).

Therefore, although some positive developments are present in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, which is essential to the Turkish-Armenian normalization process, real results are yet to be achieved.

In short, the borders between Turkey and Armenia are ready to be opened and the remaining legal procedure is almost complete. However, two major obstacles remain to full normalization between the two sides: mutual distrust between their societies and the absence of a lasting resolution for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.