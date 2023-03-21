Energy snack: PM Modi and PM Kishida enjoy spicy golgappas, aam panna – Watch





Surrounded by lush spring beauty in the iconic Buddha Jayanti Park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida were seen enjoying tangy golgappas and aam panna on Monday. Sharing glimpses of the energy snack, PM Modi posted photos and a video on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts. The menu offered an eclectic mix of fried idlis, aam panna, golgappas and kulhad wali chai. The venue for this meeting was to showcase the bond between two Asian powers that goes back centuries. Buddha Jayanti Park, located behind the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the Central Ridge Forest area, was developed to mark the 2,500th birthday of Lord Buddha. The park was inaugurated by Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 25, 1964. After enjoying the golgappas, the two prime ministers were seen strolling through the park. Sitting on a bench in the park, the leaders were seen engrossed in conversation. Officials say Prime Minister Modi also gifted Bal Bodhi saplings to his Japanese counterpart. Amid China’s growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region, Kishidas’ visit to India takes on a lot of significance. Japan has announced an ambitious plan with India as a partner to ensure stability and free movement in the Indo-Pacific region. During their talks, the two Prime Ministers largely focused on significantly strengthening cooperation in the fields of clean energy, semiconductors and the co-development of military equipment, in addition to exploring ways to confront regional security challenges amid China’s growing assertiveness. The two prime ministers reportedly discussed Japan’s G7 presidency as well as India’s G20 presidency. The leaders also held talks to strengthen the countries of the South in the two processes. In an official statement, Prime Minister Modi said the development of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project is on track. Speaking on bilateral trade, Prime Minister Modi said, “Last year, we set a target of Japanese investment of 5 trillion yen in India over the next 5 years, or Rs 3,20,000 crore. It is a matter of satisfaction that there has been good progress in this direction. (With PTI entries)

