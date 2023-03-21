Indonesian tech champion GoTo will fight red lights in 2023

Indonesian ride-sharing and e-commerce company GoTo Group is racing towards profitability, but perhaps not fast enough for suddenly risk-averse investors.

GoTo, Indonesia’s largest technology company, reported an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter of 3.1 trillion Indonesian rupiahs, or $201.89 million. That was less than half of what it had lost a year earlier, mostly through aggressive cost-cutting and a new focus on high-quality, profitable users.

The company reiterated that it expects to become profitable on an adjusted basis by the fourth quarter of 2023 and expects a 60-65% reduction in cash burn this year.

Still, the company’s shares fell 7% on Monday before it even released its results. The stock has now fallen 72% since its IPO in April last year.

All this leaves the company in a difficult situation. GoTo’s aggressive new focus on profitability, especially as consumers lose their appetite to spend more widely, will likely make it vulnerable to higher spending from competitors. But he may have no choice given how ugly the market mood has become and the clouds are gathering over the global economy. The company says it will respond to competition in a sustainable way.

Growth held up reasonably well in the last quarter: gross deal value increased 18% year-on-year and the business contribution margin improved. But the outlook is clearly darkening.

GoTo is present in more different business sectors in Indonesia than its competitors and is therefore considered an indicator of the Indonesian digital economy as a whole.

Residents of Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, curbed spending last year, according to President Joko Widodo, who last month urged people to save less money and to spend more. A possible global recession could hit Indonesia hard: exports of raw materials such as coal remain an important driver of growth.

GoTo says it expects a further slowdown in the first half of this year before gross deal value growth resumes in the second half.

The biggest issue may be the costs. Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, an analyst at Aletheia Capital, estimates operating expenses would need to be reduced by more than 25% for the company to become free cash flow positive in 2024. Defending market share and recovering Growth momentum in the second half of 2023 could prove challenging if the company indeed continues to cut costs so aggressively.

GoTo is not alone in focusing on profitability, other Southeast Asian tech companies such as Sea Ltd. take an equally focused approach.

Given the darkening global financial outlook and concerns over Indonesia’s growth in particular, some caution is warranted. But caution is a tough watchword for tech start-ups in fast-growing, competitive markets. GoTo has a tough balancing act ahead of it in 2023.