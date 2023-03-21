Connect with us

Politics

Indonesian tech champion GoTo will fight red lights in 2023

Indonesian tech champion GoTo will fight red lights in 2023

 


Indonesian ride-sharing and e-commerce company GoTo Group is racing towards profitability, but perhaps not fast enough for suddenly risk-averse investors.

GoTo, Indonesia’s largest technology company, reported an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter of 3.1 trillion Indonesian rupiahs, or $201.89 million. That was less than half of what it had lost a year earlier, mostly through aggressive cost-cutting and a new focus on high-quality, profitable users.

The company reiterated that it expects to become profitable on an adjusted basis by the fourth quarter of 2023 and expects a 60-65% reduction in cash burn this year.

Still, the company’s shares fell 7% on Monday before it even released its results. The stock has now fallen 72% since its IPO in April last year.

All this leaves the company in a difficult situation. GoTo’s aggressive new focus on profitability, especially as consumers lose their appetite to spend more widely, will likely make it vulnerable to higher spending from competitors. But he may have no choice given how ugly the market mood has become and the clouds are gathering over the global economy. The company says it will respond to competition in a sustainable way.

Growth held up reasonably well in the last quarter: gross deal value increased 18% year-on-year and the business contribution margin improved. But the outlook is clearly darkening.

GoTo is present in more different business sectors in Indonesia than its competitors and is therefore considered an indicator of the Indonesian digital economy as a whole.

Residents of Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, curbed spending last year, according to President Joko Widodo, who last month urged people to save less money and to spend more. A possible global recession could hit Indonesia hard: exports of raw materials such as coal remain an important driver of growth.

GoTo says it expects a further slowdown in the first half of this year before gross deal value growth resumes in the second half.

The biggest issue may be the costs. Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, an analyst at Aletheia Capital, estimates operating expenses would need to be reduced by more than 25% for the company to become free cash flow positive in 2024. Defending market share and recovering Growth momentum in the second half of 2023 could prove challenging if the company indeed continues to cut costs so aggressively.

GoTo is not alone in focusing on profitability, other Southeast Asian tech companies such as Sea Ltd. take an equally focused approach.

Given the darkening global financial outlook and concerns over Indonesia’s growth in particular, some caution is warranted. But caution is a tough watchword for tech start-ups in fast-growing, competitive markets. GoTo has a tough balancing act ahead of it in 2023.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/indonesias-tech-champion-goto-to-struggle-with-stoplights-in-2023-11679333682309.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: