Donald Trump could be charged with a crime. Could he still run for president?





As early as this week, Donald Trump could be charged in a case involving silent payments to a porn star who said he had sex with the former president. What would that mean for Trump’s plans to seek the White House again?

As Trump continues his 2024 campaign, here are some questions and answers about possible criminal charges from Manhattan District Attorney, Democrat Alvin Bragg, and their effects.

Question: Can an indicted person run for president?

Answer: Yes. Nothing in the Constitution prevents it. Article II, section 1, of the Constitution does not mention the criminal record. The only requirements to race are to be a natural-born citizen at least 35 years old and to have resided in the United States for 14 years.

“Not only can an indicted person run for president, but a convicted person can also do so, say legal experts. ”

If Trump were to be convicted of a crime, however, he probably couldn’t vote for himself. 48 states bar people with felony convictions from voting, according to advocacy group The Sentencing Project.

Q: What did Trump say about the possible effect of the indictments on his campaign?

A: I wouldn’t even think about leaving, he told reporters ahead of his speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference. This will probably improve my numbers. Trump said he did nothing wrong.

Last weekend, Trump said he could be arrested in the coming days, encouraged his supporters to protest and wrote on social media, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!

Bragg, in response, told his staff that the office would not be intimidated or deterred as a decision on the former president’s indictment approached.

Q: What have Trump’s GOP nomination rivals, or other Republican politicians, said about a possible indictment?

A: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, defended Trump and downplayed the merits of the Braggs investigation, but said: I don’t think people should protest this, no. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, broke his silence Monday about Trump’s possible indictment with a two-pronged statement. He lambasted Bragg but was also careful to repeat the accusations against Trump. Former Vice President Mike Pence and tech investor Vivek Ramaswamy, who entered the presidential race last month, have defended Trump.

Q: What would a Trump arrest really look like?

A: His standard for felony defendants is to be handcuffed, but it’s unclear whether an exception would be made for Trump because of his status, The New York Times reported. The former president would likely be released on his own accord, the Times said, as an indictment would likely contain only nonviolent felony charges. But he would be fingerprinted and photographed.

Q: Is Braggs the only investigation Trump faces?

In addition to the Manhattan District prosecutors’ case, Trump faces another in Fulton County, Georgia, and two federal investigations led by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith. The Georgia investigation focuses on efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election result. Smith’s investigations relate to Trump’s handling of classified documents after he left office and the involvement of former presidents in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump could therefore face other charges depending on the results of these investigations.

Q: Could something else prevent Trump from being president?

A: The 14th Amendment prohibits any person from holding public office who, after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution, has engaged in insurrection or rebellion or aided or comforted enemies of the United States. Late last year, a group of 40 House Democrats introduced legislation. to bar Trump from office and invoked the 14th Amendment, with Rep. David Cicilline saying the ex-president very clearly engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

