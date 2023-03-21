Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says he nearly fell into a death trap by avoiding court appearance





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Pakistan’s Chief Justice to allow him to appear virtually to reduce the risk of any threat to his life.

Key points: Mr Khan did not substantiate his claims and said the government was behind the plot to kill him to avoid possible defeat in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Pakistani police arrested dozens of Mr Khan’s supporters and aides in raids in two towns. Khan’s supporters were killed in a rocket attack on Monday

“My life is in danger, why do I have to appear in court,” Mr Khan said in a live video stream as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party prepared for a rally in Lahore .

He then asked to appear by videoconference for the legal proceedings, swearing: “I will appear for all cases”.

Supporters of Mr Khan’s party clashed last week with Lahore city police as they attempted to arrest him at his home and then Islamabad police as he arrived to appear before a court on Saturday.

On Monday, Mr Khan claimed the court appearance was a potential plot to have him killed.

“I will expose how I nearly fell into a death trap and the plot to kill me in the court complex,” he tweeted.

He did not substantiate his claims and said the government was behind the plot to kill him to avoid possible defeat in the upcoming parliamentary elections, due later this year.

Mr Khan was shot in the leg in November last year.

Police crackdown on supporters

A rocket hit a vehicle carrying Khan supporters in the northwest of the country, killing 10 people.

The rocket killed Atif Munsif, a local leader of Khan’s party, and nine others, officials said.

The attack happened in Abbottabad, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Asghar Khan, a local police chief unrelated to the former prime minister. He said it was unclear who was behind the attack.

Mr Khan said Mr Munsif’s political rivals were behind gun attacks on elders in his family. He said the police were investigating. Khan’s supporters were apparently returning from Islamabad to Abbottabad.

The incident came as Pakistani police arrested dozens of other Mr Khan supporters on Monday for attacking officers over the weekend outside an Islamabad court where the ousted prime minister was due to appear on corruption charges.

The arrests were the latest among the court cases now opposition leader Mr Khan has faced since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April.

Monday’s arrests bring the total number of Mr Khan supporters detained in Islamabad to 198 since Saturday, when 59 were arrested in the Pakistani capital.

Clashes between Mr Khan’s supporters and security forces have sparked a new wave of political chaos in Pakistan, which is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

Police in Lahore and Islamabad have confirmed raids and arrests of PTI workers who they believe were involved in clashes with police and arson.

“Police are raiding houses because seven cases on various charges including terrorism have been registered against the leaders and workers,” Lahore police chief Bilal Kamiana told Reuters, referring clashes with the police.

Other raids were underway, the spokesman said.

Reuters/AP

