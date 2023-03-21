Norwegian Nobel committee member fails to nominate Indian Prime Minister Modi as ‘peace prize candidate’

Multiple social media posts shared thousands of times have falsely claimed that Asle Toje, vice-chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, has named Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “greatest contender” for the Nobel Peace Prize. The claim was quickly amplified by several Indian media outlets. However, the Norwegian Nobel Institute told AFP that Toje was misquoted, adding that the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is responsible for the prize, never comments or confirms who was nominated for the prize. As of March 21, 2023, Toje has made no such statement publicly about Modi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the greatest candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. He works continuously for world peace and also has the ability to restore the world order of peace. Deputy Head of the Nobel Prize Committee “, we read in the message shared on Twitter here on March 15, 2023.

Screenshot of fake post from March 20, 2023.

A similar false claim was also shared in Facebook posts here And hereand on Twitter here And here.

It was quickly reported by Indian media, including Panchjanyawho later deleted his Hindi tweet, and OpIndiawho later updated his post to clarify that Toje dismissed the allegation as false.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute in Norway told AFP that Toje had been “misquoted” in the reports.

In a statement, he said: “The Norwegian Nobel Committee never confirms or comments on who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The names of nominees are only published after 50 years.”

The selection criteria for the Nobel Peace Prize are described here on the institute’s website.

AFP reported that persons eligible to nominate persons for the award, including past winners, lawmakers and ministers from any country in the world, and certain university professors are free to reveal the name of the person or the organization they proposed.

Most of the names that have been released publicly so far are involved in the nearly year-long conflict in Ukraine, or opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Distorted comments

The false claim was shared online after Toje spoke on a panel organized by the Central India Foundation in Delhi on March 14, 2023. It was titled “Alternative Development Model and Peace”.

In a video posted on the forums official YouTube channel, Toje can be seen giving a speech after 40 minutes and seven seconds.

It refers to Alfred Nobel before describing India’s contribution to world politics and peace. Nowhere in his speech does he suggest that Modi is a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Rather, he says, “For me, coming to India is a learning experience. I come to India to learn, to experience the country’s traditions of peace and to learn about the energy that drives a country on the rise.

“India is on the move. India is a country that is becoming more and more important in world politics. It is a country that now has to decide what kind of great power it wants to be.”

Shortly after the fake messages started circulating online, Toje spoke to Hindi TV ABP News and was asked about Modi’s response to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

After three minutes and 45 seconds of the video, the journalist asks him: “Is Modi able to stop this Russian-Ukrainian war through his leadership?”

Toje replies: “You ask if (Modi) is a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The fact is, I have the same answer to everyone. My answer is that I hope every leader in every nation will be inspired to do the work necessary to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. I hope for President Modi,” he said, erroneously referring to the title of the Indian leader, who is prime minister.

“Obviously, I follow his efforts – we all do – and I really hope his initiatives bear fruit,” Toje said.