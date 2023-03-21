Xi Jinping arrives in Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin





MOSCOW: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday (March 20) where he was to stress Beijing’s role as a potential peacemaker in the Ukraine conflict while Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped for support against Western pressure. Xi’s three-day trip to Russia – his first in nearly four years – has been touted by Beijing as a ‘peace visit’ as China seeks to play the role of neutral mediator in the invasion. Ukraine by Putin. He said his first state visit to Russia since the start of the Ukrainian conflict would give “new impetus” to bilateral relations. Landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, Xi was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernychenko on a red carpet as a military band played the country’s anthems, Russian state media showed. “I am confident that the visit will be fruitful and give new impetus to the healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations,” Xi told reporters, including Russian state media, on the runway of a Moscow airport. , describing Russia and China as “good neighbors” and “reliable partners”. “In a world of volatility and transformation, China will continue to work with Russia to safeguard the international system with the UN at its heart,” he said. Xi will be the first national leader to shake Putin’s hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday for him for deporting Ukrainian children to Russia since his invasion. Moscow said the accusation was among a number of “clearly hostile protests” and Beijing said it reflected a double standard. Russia presents Xi’s trip as proof that it has a powerful friend ready to stand by its side against a hostile West it accuses of trying to isolate and defeat Moscow. “We can sense that the geopolitical landscape in the outside world is undergoing drastic changes,” Putin said in a Chinese People’s Daily article posted on the Kremlin’s website, adding that he had high hopes for his visit. good old friend”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/china-russia-xi-jinping-vladimir-putin-meet-ukraine-invasion-3359006 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related