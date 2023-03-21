



It would be a “total joke” for voters to bring Conservative Party leader and ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson back to power, an election expert told The Guardian newspaper on Monday. Britons may not tolerate another change of prime minister in the UK, said Robert Hayward, a Conservative pundit who has analyzed Mays’ election results across England. The Conservatives could do better than expected in the council vote, he told the newspaper. The expert also pointed to how incumbent British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak began to distance himself from Boris Johnsons, which he described as “the political legacy”. The reality is that the Conservatives were in a very difficult, even disastrous position, and now they seem to be heading for a difficult situation. I’m in no way saying they came out of the woodwork by any stretch of the imagination,” he noted. Boris’ impact on Conservative Party polls ‘appears to be diminishing’ While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak managed to overturn public opinion with positive approval ratings, mostly on the trust factor, Tory MPs’ demand to bring Johnson back could lead to poor ratings for the Tory party, Hayward maintained. Earlier yesterday Johnson announced that it would be uncovering explosive evidence that will prove he broke no laws related to COVID-19 in 2020 at social gatherings and is innocent in connection with the 10 Downing scandal. Street Partygate. Evidence labeled as a ‘bombshell defense file’, includes private messages between Johnson and his MPs that the adviser’s claim will show the former UK premiere not guilty. Boris’ impact in the Conservative Party polls appears to be diminishing, and that could currently be in favor of the Tories, Hayward said. It has the potential to raise conservatives, if Rishi can continue to maintain that message through all the noise of other things. The population did not park Partygate. They still see it as a Conservative Party thing, but they see it as a Boris thing,” he added in an interview with the newspaper. As Johnson will testify before Parliament’s Privileges Committee on March 22, the new evidence was originally due to be released as part of the inquiry that will determine whether the former British prime minister misled Parliament about social gatherings. However, the UK Commons Privileges Committee informed in a tweet that it would not release the defense brief submitted by Johnson to the House of Commons Partygate inquiry. “The Privileges Committee can confirm that it received written evidence from Boris Johnson’s MP at 2.32pm on Monday. The Committee will need to consider what has been submitted in the interest of making appropriate redactions to protect the identities of certain witnesses. The committee intends to release it as soon as possible. The material will be posted on the committee’s website,” a spokesperson for the committee said in a statement.

