Imran Khan’s fascism gets carried away as Pakistani police file new cases | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the police action against him and his supporters as a sign of fascism in the country.

Fascism at unprecedented levels with Islamabad police raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. Where the worker is not present, children as young as 10 are picked up, Khan tweeted on Sunday evening, demanding the immediate release of his party workers.

The statement by the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came shortly after other cases, including terrorism charges, were filed against him and other PTI leaders and supporters following clashes with police during his appearance at a court in the capital Islamabad on Saturday.

Khan also alleged a plot to kill him at the court complex on Monday, not the first time the 70-year-old leader has alleged a plot by his political opponents to assassinate him.

Police officers use heavy machinery to enter the Khans’ residence in Lahore on Saturday [File: Arif Ali/AFP]

In a video address, he appealed to the country’s Supreme Court to take cognizance of the alleged plot.

The court complex in Islamabad was full of police and Rangers (paramilitary force). However, unidentified men were stationed there. When I reached the court, my associate came running towards me and told me to back up and leave. He said it was a trap. It wasn’t about sending me to jail, it was about murdering me, Khan said.

Khan appealed to Umar Ata Bandial, Pakistan’s Chief Justice, to allow his future court appearances via video link.

When I go out, my life is in danger. No one is ready to take responsibility. I just want to ask for permission to do a videoconference for a hearing, so that I’m not exposed. Even now, I barely survived, otherwise they would have framed me, he said.

Khan was summoned to court in Islamabad on Saturday in a case related to state gifts he received during his tenure as prime minister between 2018 and 2022.

Prosecutors accuse Khan of selling the gifts and failing to declare them in documents submitted to the election commission. He denies the allegation.

As he arrived in Islamabad to appear in court on Saturday, hundreds of his supporters clashed with police who were carrying batons and firing tear gas. Dozens of people and police were injured while several vehicles and a police checkpoint were set on fire in the violence.

The chaos prevented Khan from entering court, marking his appearance from his car and quashing warrants for the politician’s arrest.

On Sunday, Islamabad police said they had filed a first information report (FIR) against Khan and several of his party leaders, accusing them of rioting, assaulting government authorities, criminal intimidation and other acts of terrorism.

Police also said they arrested nearly 200 PTI members for arson, vandalism and attacks on police.

Ali Nawaz Awan, one of the PTI leaders named in the FIR, told Al Jazeera that the crackdown on party workers showed the government was authoritarian.

What the party and our leaders are facing is an onslaught. The state has completely set aside the rule of law and the constitution, he said.

Since being removed from power in April last year, Khan has repeatedly said that the government planned to arrest him to bar him from standing in the general elections due later this year.

Another PTI leader, Musarrat Cheema, claimed that police in the eastern city of Lahore broke into her home without a warrant early on Monday.

We live in the era of fascism, Cheema told Al Jazeera, repeating accusations from his party leaders.

Khan’s residence in Lahore was also raided on Saturday while he was in Islamabad for the court appearance. In a speech on Sunday, Khan condemned the raid and said authorities violated the sanctity of his home in his absence.

On Wednesday, the PTI plans to hold a large rally in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province, where assembly elections are due to be held on April 30.

[The rally] will be more like a referendum. It will tell the nation where the public is and where the cabal of crooks and their handlers are, Khan said.

