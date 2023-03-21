The threat against Erdogan puts Turkey at a crossroads





A physical earthquake could lead to a political earthquake; the end of Erdogan’s grip on power

This is the greatest test of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year reign. As Turkey heads towards elections on May 14, the Turkish president faces a daunting challenge from a strong opposition; a six-party alliance. The challengers have named Kemal Kilicdargolu, the 74-year-old leader of the Republican People’s Party, as their presidential candidate. Based on the polls so far, it looks tight for Erdogan, with the opposition bloc having a slight lead over the governing alliance. But the competition is far from over. Kilicdargolu entered the public sphere as a man who uncovered corruption, including within Erdogan’s own AKP party, but he does not represent the new. He is a seasoned social democratic politician, an economist by training, who has held positions in Turkish financial institutions and taught at universities. He is a calm bureaucrat defying the charismatic Erdogan. “Our table is the table of peace and brotherhood. Our greatest goal is to lead Turkey to fruitful, peaceful and joyful days. With Allah’s permission, we will succeed together,” Kilicdargolu said. AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici Turkey’s main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu is in Ankara, Turkey. The most immediate issue for most voters is dealing with the disaster caused by earthquakes that struck the county in early February, killing more than 40,000 people. Many attribute the extent of the devastation to so-called “zoning amnesties,” permits for non-earthquake-resistant buildings that were issued to foster a building boom. A physical earthquake could lead to a political earthquake; the end of Erdogan’s hold on power. And there is also symmetry, since an earthquake helped Erdogan to power in the first place 20 years ago. After an earthquake struck Istanbul in 1999 and killed more than 17,000 people, enormous public anger helped bring Erdogan, who had been the city’s mayor, and his conservative Justice and Development (AKP) in power. Now, Erdogan’s corruption charges and authoritarian style could put off many of those voters who put him in power. Turkey seems to be at a crossroads. Erdogan’s political future seems to be there too.

