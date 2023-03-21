Chris Christie nails Donald Trump’s strategy as the law closes in





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (right), who once had Donald Trump’s ear, tried to get inside the former president’s head on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

Asked to analyze Trump’s behavior in predicting all hell will be stopped this week for the Stormy Daniels charges and urging supporters to protest, the former Trump confidant said: The circus continues.

He only profits and does well in chaos and turmoil, Christie said on ABCs This Week. And so he wants to create chaos and turmoil on his terms.

But Christie predicted that Trump would not be able to overcome the bad optics of being arrested. The Manhattan District Attorney is reportedly set to indict Trump over payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump himself said the arrest would come on Tuesday. CNN reported that the former president expects the legal battle to help him politically.

Being charged never helps anyone, said Christie, a former federal prosecutor.

I don’t think there are many Americans who don’t believe that Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels, and who don’t believe that he paid her money at the end of the campaign to keep her quiet. So I don’t think the American people view this as a huge crime, Christie said.

But the vision of a former president of the United States being processed, fingerprinted, mugshotted, you know, what else do we expect from Trump but to say that helps his campaign? But being charged, I don’t think that ever helps anyone.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/chris-christie-nails-donald-trumps-115130883.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related