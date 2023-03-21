President Joko Widodo wants Menpora to replace Zainudin Amali, who is a young figure





HELLO JAKARTA – The young figure awaited by President Joko Widodo as Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI), replacing the previous official, Zainudin Amali. “Young,” President Joko Widodo replied when asked by the media team after attending the Covid 19 Handling Award at Dhanapala Building, Jakarta on Monday (3/20). President Joko Widodo said that a young personality was the desired criterion to fill the post of Menpora. President Joko Widodo admitted that his party has not yet decided on Zainudin Amali’s replacement, even though Golkar President Airlangga Hartarto has offered several names. Read also: The death of Syabda Perkasa Belawa made PBSI lose the figure of a formidable athlete “The Menpora has not been decided yet, but the names of the president of Golkar have reached us but they have not been decided, I have not decided yet,” President Joko Widodo said. Previously, Zainudin Amali officially declared that he no longer holds the position of Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) after his resignation letter was officially received by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Zainudin Amali resigned because he wanted to concentrate on the management of PSSI given that at the extraordinary congress of PSSI last month (16/2) he was elected vice-president I of PSSI. President Joko Widodo has also appointed Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, as interim Menpora. Read also: Presentation of the Covid-19 Handling Prize, President: Let’s continue the service Meanwhile, Golkar Party General Secretary DPP Lodewijk Freidrich Paulus said his party had put forward three names of its cadres to be nominated for the post of Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), replacing Zainuddin Amali. “About Pak Airlangga (General Chairman of the Golkar Party) has submitted three names. Maybe the three will be chosen by the president, which one do you prefer,” Lodewijk Freidrich Paulus said. ***

