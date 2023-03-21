Politics
Chinese leader Xi Jinping meets Putin in Moscow days after the Russian leader was charged with war crimes
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for his first visit to Russia since his counterpart Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of ukraine. Xi’s visit was expected to last three days.
“I am confident that the visit will be fruitful and inject new impetus into the healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in a new era,” Xi said after arriving in Moscow, according to the agency. official Russian news agency Tass.
The Chinese leader was greeted by Putin, who hailed China’s growth in recent years, saying “we even envy you a little”.
Putin also said he had “carefully considered” China’s proposal to end the war in Ukraine. This plan, which calls for respect for the “sovereignty of all countries”, does not call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
“You also know that we are always open to the negotiation process. We will of course discuss all these issues, including your initiatives, which we treat with respect,” Putin said.
“I hope that during this visit I will exchange in-depth views with President Vladimir Putin on bilateral relations and important regional and international topics of mutual interest, and define a plan to develop strategic interaction and practical cooperation,” Xi said.
The Chinese leader’s visit comes amid concerns that China may be preparing to supply lethal weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, which China denies. It also comes days after Putin was accused of war crimesincluding the orchestration of the forced removal of Ukrainian children to Russian territory, by the prosecutors of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would have an informal meal together on Monday and broader talks were scheduled for Tuesday.

