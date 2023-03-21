Is Jokowi ‘Happy End’?

Soon, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will complete his term as he will already have two terms in office in Indonesia. However, Jokowi’s period of leadership was not always smooth. Can Jokowi end his 10 years of leadership in peace?

Either you die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself becoming the villain. The Dark Knight (2008)

Recently, Indonesia has been busy discussing various alleged corruption cases such as money laundering, tax evasion, gratuities, etc. Several government agencies were also affected.

For example, the image of the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of FinanceRI is in decline due to cases of tax evasion and alleged money laundering (TPPU) committed by its employees. Names like Rafael Alun Trisambodo, Eko Darmanto and Andhi Pramono have been used as precedents for corrupt officials.

Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) is also in the spotlight due to reports of alleged gratuities to Deputy Minister for Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) Eddie Hiariej. Ministry of Social Affairs (Ministry of Social Affairs) is also under investigation by the Corruption Eradication Committee regarding the case of corruption in rice welfare at the Ministry of Social Affairs. Finally, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies (Kominfo) is also under investigation by the KPK due to a corruption case in the BAKTI Kominfo program.

These various corruption cases colored the last days of the firm Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Do you think Pak Jokowi will be able to end his 10 years at the helm of Indonesia with a good image?

Share Harvey Dent on film The black Knight (2008), a person can turn into a villain when playing a hero for too long. A hero must be willing to sacrifice for the greater good. When a hero does not sacrifice himself for this cause, he can be considered a villain.

Although in this movie Harvey actually becomes a villain, his statement is enough dependable in real life. Jokowi is an example.

When he was first president, Jokowi’s image in the public eye was very positive. Indeed, Jokowi is seen as a mere figure who comes from outside the political elite. This gives new hope to Indonesian democracy.

However, Jokowi’s leadership journey has not always been smooth. Report The Economist’s Intelligence Unit (EIU) shows that Indonesia’s Democracy Index has not changed significantly. Since 2010, Indonesian democracy has been stuck at number 67. This figure is included in the ranking imperfect democracy.

One of the cases of massive democratic problems during the Jokowi era was the issue of the revision of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and Penal Code (KUHP) Act in 2019.

The changes to the law and the penal code are seen as detrimental to Indonesian democracy. There was a large-scale student protest in Gejayan, Yogyakarta on the topic of reform corruption.

In subsequent years, the issue of the Jobs Creation Act (Ciptaker) was also in the spotlight. Indeed, the drafting of this law was considered hasty and did not take into account the aspirations of the people. Again, questioning the practice of democracy in Indonesia.

Currently, the corruption cases that colored the end of Jokowi’s cabinet are threatening the image of government institutions. The large number of corrupt government employees has the potential to reduce the level of public trust in government.

Looking at Jokowi’s record so far, can the positive image that successfully formed in 2014 be sustained? Or, as Harvey Dent put it, a bad even though it used to be hero?

Yeah, regardless of everything, I hope Pak Jokowi can retire soon. Do not delay, let alone extend the period. Maybe later kayak Harvey You know.