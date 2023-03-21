‘Germans can surely dance….’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets German Embassy staff Naatu Naatu dancing in the streets of Chandni Chowk





The colors and flavors of India! The Germans surely know how to dance and dance well! https://t.co/NpiROYJPUy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1679287088000 With the song’s Oscar win at the 95th Academy Awards, the Naatu Naatu fever reached an all-time high. Posts praising the team for their historic victory abound on social media. Even some of them perform great dance routines. South Korean embassy workers recently challenged German embassy staff to do just that. To celebrate Song’s victory, they took to the streets of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated them on their performance. In the video, Dr. Phillip Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, and his embassy colleagues can be seen dancing to the well-known song during a flash mob in the Chandni Chowk neighborhood of the old delhi as a big group. gather to observe them. The German Ambassador said in his message: “Germans can’t dance? My Indo-German team and I celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s win at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But amusing !” Dr Ackermann had also tagged the South Korean embassy, ​​popular actor Ram Charan and RRR movie Twitter handles. The colors and flavors of India! The Germans surely know how to dance and dance well! India’s prime minister tweeted in response to Ackermann. Many officials praised the viral video posted on social media. Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, called the video “interesting”. Indians are incredibly cool with others who use their culture and cinema for their own ends, said French Consul General Tudor. Hon’ble Sir.. Fantastic One, a user replied. Sir, you made them dance to your tunes, joked another.

The song Naatu Naatu from the hit Telugu-language film RRR made history as the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. At the 95th Academy Awards, the hit song won Best Original Song, beating superstars like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. People around the world were dancing to the song to celebrate India’s historic victory after Naatu Naatu won the Oscar.

