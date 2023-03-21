Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi arrested for ‘misconduct with the police’





Hassaan Niazi, nephew of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and focal person on legal affairs. Facebook/Hassaan Niazi Niazi moved to an undisclosed location, according to law enforcement sources. PTI says Imran’s focal person had secured bail in any case. Islamabad police deny arresting a 10-year-old child during a raid.

Hassaan Niazi, nephew and focal point of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan for legal affairs, was arrested at a counterterrorism court in Islamabad on Monday, police officials told Geo News.

He was arrested for “misconduct with the police and resisting” at a checkpoint, police sources said, adding that he was transferred to an unknown location.

Niazi’s arrest came after he appeared before the ATC where a hearing was being held on cases registered at Ramna Police Station in Islamabad against PTI leaders and workers.

Meanwhile, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry has filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of the PTI leader. The petition stated that “police abducted Hasaan Niazi from the premises of the court complex after obtaining bail in a case”.

Senior PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, Raja Khurram, Aamir Mehmood Kiani and Farrukh Habib also appeared in court under ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas to secure bail which was approved.

Bail applications were approved till April 3 against bonds worth Rs 50,000.

During the hearing of the cases, the ATC judge remarked: There are so many suspects that [we] will have to check the story back and forth.

All of the above-mentioned leaders as well as party workers had been charged with terrorism over the violence that broke out on Saturday outside the court complex where Khan had appeared in the Toshakhana case.

PTI workers had clashed with police and caused damage to public property. They also torched 10 police motorcycles outside the court complex and overturned a police officer’s car.

Hassan Niazi was “abducted”, according to the PTI

Meanwhile, the PTI claims Khan’s focal person on legal affairs has been “kidnapped” by Police Superintendent Nosherwan Ali Chandio, despite securing bail for all cases filed against him.

“This is the peak of police brutality. Hassaan Niazi, a lawyer whose bail has just been approved by the court, has been kidnapped,” the party tweeted.

“Lawyer @HniaziISF was illegally kidnapped by @ICT_Polices SP Nausherwan while out on bail. We condemn this fascism and demand his immediate release,” the Insaf Lawyers Forum tweeted.

The forum demanded that the country’s chief justice take cognizance of this “flagrant violation of the laws”.

“The rule of law in Pakistan is suspended,” the tweet read.

PTI chief Farrukh Habib wrote that police were deployed on both sides of the ATC, in order to be able to arrest them.

According to the lawyers, the police repeatedly stated that they had received special orders to arrest Hassaan Niazi and Farrukh Habib. The lawyers informed me of their intentions; I dodged them and escaped after getting bail, he wrote on Twitter.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, taking to Twitter, called Niazi’s arrest unacceptable.

@HniaziISF’s arrest is unacceptable, he was arrested on court premises despite ILF lawyers and bar associations asking for bail to join the protest, Fawad wrote in his tweet.

Condemning this development, the party’s general secretary, Asad Umar, declared that the Constitution seems suspended following the arrest of Niazi.

Hassaan Niazi was arrested despite obtaining bail from the court. The Constitution now appears to be suspended, his tweet read.

ICT denies claims of ‘arrested children’

Meanwhile, an Islamabad police spokesperson has denied PTI claims that it arrested a 10-year-old child calling it ‘propaganda’ against police and other law enforcement agencies. laws.

The police did not arrest any children under the age of 10. Hate propaganda is carried out on social networks to stop [us] to fulfill our legitimate duties, the spokesperson said.

The ICT added that the police fulfill their responsibilities while remaining within the framework of the law.

The law is equal for all. Parents should keep their young children away from crowds, the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chief also claimed that Islamabad police had raided houses without warrants to abduct PTI workers and picked up their children as young as 10 years old as the workers n were not at home.

Fascism at unprecedented levels with Islamabad police raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. In the absence of the worker, children from the age of 10 are picked up,

Khan further demanded the immediate release of his party workers and their children.

We demand the immediate release of all our workers and their children who have been abducted, he wrote in his tweet.

IHC hearing on Khan’s plea asking for case details

Meanwhile, in another case filed by Khan asking for details of the cases registered against him in the Islamabad High Court, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq was also heard by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq in which all parties received a notice asking them to submit their responses by March 27.

The court also searched the records of all cases registered within the federal capital limits.

During the hearing, where the head of the PTI was represented by attorney Faisal Chaudhry, the hearing at the ATC on judicial complex violence was also discussed.

Nothing good happened on Saturday. What will be the difference if you and I make a mistake? remarked the judge.

Chaudhry said the party had no place to go but the courts.

Meanwhile, the lawyer said 47 complaints have been filed against the PTI chairman in Islamabad, while the police kept some First Information Reports (FIRs) secret.

Responding to Chaudhry, Judge Farooq said an FIR is not sealed because it is a public document. The police are calling for an investigation, he noted.

The judge assured to take cognizance of it according to his competence. He also interviewed the PTI lawyer to ask him about the judgment relating to the PTI Senator, Azam Swati, stating that lawsuits against the politician had been filed across the country.

If told, we would take the legal route, Chaudhry said during the hearing.

