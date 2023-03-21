Boris Johnson’s Privileges Committee file partygate latest





Boris Johnson seen for the first time since the publication of the Partygate defense file Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson admits he misled Parliament but said there was no evidence he did so intentionally, insisting his statements to the Commons over the Partygate scandal were of sincerity. The committee investigating whether Mr Johnson knowingly misled Parliament has released the former prime ministers’ 52-page defence. In his legal argument, Mr Johnson insisted he had not been warned that gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic broke lockdown rules. He said that after learning that they had done so, he corrected the record at the earliest opportunity. I therefore accept that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the rules and guidelines were fully followed in No 10, he wrote. But when the statements were made, they were made in good faith and based on what I honestly knew and believed at the time. He said he did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House and would never have thought of doing so. Mr Johnson submitted his evidence package to the privileges committee yesterday, while facing allegations of intimidation and intimidation as allies tried to discredit the investigation. Key points Show last update



1679417409 Gove urges government to hold local leaders accountable The government must empower local leaders to see sustainable growth, Communities Secretary Michael Gove told MPs. Referring to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Mr Gove said he had signed a devolution deal, a pioneering new deal and Mayor Burnham said the deal marks a new era for English devolution. He added: I know there will be Conservatives who may not always necessarily want to hear praise for Mayor Burnham, but I think it is important for all of us in this House to recognize, if we are to see our country work in a way that gives us truly sustainable growth, which we need to empower local leaders. Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 4:50 p.m. 1679416209 Over 168 years since a ruling party had lower wages at the end of its term It has been more than 168 years since a ruling party had lower wages at the end of its term, shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband has claimed. He said: The Office for Budget Responsibility says we were in the midst of the biggest drop in living standards on record, not a mention of that in the pantomime speech (Michael Goves)… How can that be a plan that works? < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6727%"/> (via Reuters) He added: Over 168 years this government has been distinguished by its failure to deliver what I think all parties can agree that Britons have a right to expect rising standards of living and to impose the burden highest tax since the 1950s, public services collapsing in so many areas, going into debt, it’s no wonder Brits wonder what they have to show for 13 years of this lot . Referring to scrapping pension tax relief, the lifetime allowance, he said Labor will force a vote tonight, adding: So I say to MPs on all sides of the House, when they vote on this measure tonight, if they vote for this budget measure, they will vote for a tax reduction of almost 250,000 for people with a pension pot of 2 million. Maybe it’s the right priority for them, it’s not the right priority for us. Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 4:30 p.m. 1679415009 Watch: Boris Johnson accepts misleading MPs but insists he spoke in good faith Boris Johnson admits misleading MPs but insists he spoke in good faith Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 4:10 p.m. 1679413809 Boris Johnson believed the Christmas party was within the rules’ Boris Johnson said he trusted assurances from his former communications director Jack Doyle that a mid-pandemic Christmas party was in order. It was in this context that I understood that the members of the press office, who had gathered for professional purposes at No 10 leading the government’s response to Covid-19, had wine and cheese and exchanged gifts at their office. ” height=”2667″ width=”4000″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.675%"/> (PA wire) It didn’t strike me as a violation of the rules or guidelines, let alone a party. Based on the information provided to me, this appeared to be firmly within the working exception and within guidelines. Drinking wine or exchanging gifts at work and during work did not, in my view, turn an otherwise legal work meeting into an illegal meeting. Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 3:50 p.m. 1679412655 Johnson claims he used the word ‘party’ as shorthand In a section of his defense brief, Boris Johnson cites WhatsApp messages, where he says he used the word gone as a shorthand and wanted the truth to come out. Further support can be found in contemporary WhatsApp messages about me, which are in the possession of the committees. On December 10, 2021, I messaged Jack Doyle, stating: Is there a way to get the truth out about this party? I trusted the assurances that Jack Doyle and others had given me, so I wanted the truth as they explained it and as I honestly believed it to be published. I used the party as shorthand because that’s what the media called it. Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 3:30 p.m. 1679411349 Voice: There are no bombs in Boris Johnson’s angry preemptive strike at the Partygate committee The Johnsons case rests heavily on the issue of intentwriting Andre Grice. His allies hope this is what will allow the man David Cameron dubbed a greased piglet to come clean once again. However, it is far from clear that the defense he presented today will pass the crucial test laid down by the committee that if he misled the Commons (which he even admits), if his actions were inadvertent, reckless or intentional. Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 3:09 p.m. 1679410468 Live: Jeremy Hunt addresses the Economic Affairs Committee a week after the budget presentation Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 2:54 p.m. 1679409789 Gary Lineker shares thinly veiled dig at Boris Johnson Gary Lineker shared a thinly veiled tweet about people constantly telling lies less than an hour after Boris Johnson’s legal defense was published on partygate. It comes after Lineker, 62, was briefly suspended as host of Match Of The Day this month for his criticism of the government’s asylum policy on Twitter. The former England striker tweeted: When people are constantly telling lies it’s really hard to tell when they’re telling the truth. I imagine it is even a challenge for themselves. Lineker did not specify who he was referring to, but Twitter users assumed the post was about Mr Johnson. Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 2:43 p.m. 1679409309 Boris should step down, says Covid Families Group The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said it was clear Boris Johnson had deliberately misled Parliament and should step down as an MP. The group tweeted: His assertion that he did it in good faith is sickening. Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: Britain’s Berlusconi has struck again. After countless lies, scandals and failures, it’s time to put an end to this conservative soap opera once and for all. Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 2:35 p.m. 1679408589 Dominic Cummings has accused the ex-PM of planting new misinformation’ Dominic Cummings, who was once Boris Johnson’s de facto chief of staff in Downing Street, has suggested the former prime minister is indulging in new misinformation regarding his account of a No 10 garden party. Mr Johnson, referring to the May 20, 2020 lockdown event in his evidence before the Privileges Committee, said: I can state categorically that no one at the time expressed any concern to me as to whether the event complied with the rules or guidelines. Mr Cummings, writing on his Substack blog, said: The temperature reports that Boris Johnson rejects a claim by Dominic Cummings that the No 10 garden party was against the rules. It’s not just patently false, its further misinformation on his part. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9815%"/> (PENNSYLVANIA) The officials were fined, so the cops concluded it was against the rules, as (Lee) Cain and I had warned that morning, and referenced in the emails delivered to Sue Gray. My opinion is irrelevant to whether or not it was against the rules. Cummings said the morning of the so-called BYOB event had been a particularly chaotic day, as he and the prime minister had a furious argument over the future of former cabinet secretary Lord Sedwill. He quoted Mr Johnson saying: He may be a little useless but he’s my trusty Labrador – I don’t want you replacing him with someone who does what you want! Emily AtkinsonMarch 21, 2023 2:23 p.m.

