Civil society organizations call for mediation between Imran Khan and the Shehbaz Sharif government

A collective of civil society organizations in Pakistan have offered to mediate between the Shehbaz Sharif government and the opposition led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and called for inclusive elections to end political uncertainty .

More than a hundred non-governmental and social organizations, including trade unions and women’s rights defenders, have appealed to political parties, saying that the attitude of political leaders leaves little room for dialogue and accommodation. .

The political crisis is becoming more and more intractable, which accentuates the economic woes of the masses. Before things get out of everyone’s hands, we feel extremely concerned about the type of existential crises that can have very serious consequences for the nation… In the meantime, civil society has agreed to form an informal group mediators to engage with all political parties to begin a reconciliation process, said civil society organizations calling for an all parties conference.

Pakistan has witnessed a standoff between former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan-Tehreek-E-Insaf, and the PML(N)-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government. Lahore has witnessed a war situation as government attempts to arrest Mr Khan have so far remained unsuccessful. As on Monday, Islamabad Police brought terrorism charges against PTI Chairman Khan and twelve of his party colleagues for instigating rioting outside the Islamabad Federal Court Complex on Saturday, where Mr Khan was due to to appear in the so-called Toshakhana case. involving gifts that the former Prime Minister had received.

Under Pakistani law, public officials can keep gifts they receive during their tenure if the cost of the items was less than 30,000 Pakistani rupees, but the most expensive gifts must be returned to the government department responsible for gifts toshakhana . In August 2022, the Pakistan Mulsim League (Nawaz) filed a lawsuit against Imran Khan alleging that he failed to disclose the expensive gifts he received during his tenure as Prime Minister. Mr Khan has argued that the case and the police action against him and his supporters are part of an international plot to discredit him because of his support for Russia during the early months of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Prime Minister Imran Khan flew to Moscow on February 24, 2022, to hold bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin just hours after the latter ordered the so-called special military operation against Ukraine. Mr Khan was ousted by a motion of no confidence tabled against him by the opposition. He argued at the time that the political decision to oust him was a foreign-funded conspiracy.

The political struggle quickly deteriorated into street battles in several major cities across Pakistan when Mr Khan launched a series of rallies that drew large numbers of people. The continued action of governments against him has therefore added to an unstable situation.

Citing the breakdown of law and order, civil society groups said that in all sincerity and in a non-partisan approach, we call on all political parties, especially parliamentary parties, to drop the divisive rhetoric and current intolerance and to sit down together to resolve their political differences over the holding of elections in the best interests of the nation, the supremacy of the constitution and a mutually agreed upon peaceful democratic transition.

