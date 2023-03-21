Xi Changes China’s Stance on Ukraine War, Follows Russia’s Path | world news





On the eve of his three-day visit to Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping polished Beijing’s official stance on Ukraine by effectively siding with Moscow on respecting the legitimate security concerns of all countries while conveniently circumventing respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries. . Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three-day bilateral visit to Russia. Watch: West alarmed as Xi shifts China’s stance on war; Putin-Jinping holds marathon talks On Monday, an article by Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared in Russian newspaper Pravda, while an article by Russian President Vladimir Putin was simultaneously published in People’s Daily in China. Both leaders referenced the war in Ukraine in their op-eds and agreed to directly or indirectly attack the United States for its role in the ongoing war. While President Putin launched a broadside against the US-led NATO for the Ukraine War and its expansion in Eastern Europe, the position taken by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Ukraine War is quite interesting and a divergence on the formal Chinese position on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis published on a year of the ongoing conflict on February 24, 2023. The official Chinese position published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs talks about respecting the sovereignty of all countries from the start. It stated: Universally recognized international law, including the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, shall be strictly observed. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively defended. The equal and uniform application of international law must be encouraged, while double standards must be rejected. However, in his published article, President Xi said: I have put forward several proposals (in the context of the war in Ukraine), namely the observance of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, the respect for the legitimate security concerns of all countries. The article does not mention respect for the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all countries, as this goes against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Put simply, the articles from the two leaders show convergence on the war in Ukraine and opposition to the US-led Western powers. In his article, President Xi said: Our world faces complex, intertwined and non-traditional security challenges, damaging acts of hegemony, domination and intimidation, and a long and tortuous global economic recovery. . He goes on to say that no country should dictate the international order and pushes for a multipolar world after making it clear that the Sino-Russian alliance is not targeted against any third country. President Xi does not mention the United States by name in the article published according to its English translation. President Putin was more blunt in his article and attacked the United States for adopting a dual containment strategy against Russia and China. He said: The United States has adopted a policy of double containment against Russia and China, trying to contain any country that does not comply with the instructions of the United States, and becomes more and more endemic. The architecture of international security and cooperation is being dismantled. Russia was declared an imminent threat, while China was labeled a strategic competitor. The Russian president blames the West for having provoked the Ukrainian crisis and accuses it of continuing to throw oil on the fire. It is obvious to all that NATO is trying to expand its activities on a global scale, with a view to infiltrating the Asia-Pacific region. It is apparent from the two leaders’ articles that China and Russia have synergized their stances on the war in Ukraine and are moving toward unrestricted bilateral cooperation across the spectrum as a possible bulwark against US-led Western powers. No wonder both countries attacked the QUAD and took a similar stance on the Indo-Pacific.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/xi-jinping-tweaks-china-s-position-on-ukraine-war-goes-the-russia-way-101679370267718.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related