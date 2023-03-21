Police arrest Imran Khan’s nephew in Islamabad





Hassan Khan Niazi, nephew and focal point of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan, was arrested by police outside the Islamabad court complex on Monday.

Niazi’s arrest was linked to clashes between PTI workers and Islamabad police during Imran Khan’s appearance in the Toshakhana case.

He would have been present at the scene when the former Prime Minister arrived at the Judicial Complex.

Law enforcement sources said Niazi was apprehended at G-11 near the court complex for his involvement in the law enforcement attack and the chaos in the federal capital.

They added that the head of the PTI has been moved to an undisclosed location.

The arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown on PTI activists and supporters who police say assaulted law enforcement officers while carrying out their duties in Islamabad.

The PTI, however, claimed that Niazi was “kidnapped” by police because he had already secured bail in any case.

Lawyer @HniaziISF was illegally abducted by SP Nausherwan of @ICT_Police while out on bail.

We condemn this fascism and demand its immediate release.

The Chief Justice must take note of this flagrant violation of the laws.

The rule of law in Pakistan is suspended.

— Insaf Lawyers Forum (@InsafLawyersPK) March 20, 2023

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry has filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for Niazi’s release. The petition stated that “the police abducted Hassan Niazi from the premises of the judicial complex after he obtained bail in this case”.

PTI chief Farrukh Habib said lawyer Niazi had been taken into custody from outside the terrorism court and added that he had been released on bail by the court before his arrest.

The anti-terrorism court had granted bail to the PTI leaders, including Niazi, against a bond of 50,000 rupees until April 3.

The leader of the PTI and some senior party leaders were arrested last week in a case of violence at a rally in Lahore which claimed the life of a PTI worker.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Hippodrome Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), which also contained the legal provisions relating to murder, attempted murder and other offences.

Other PTI leaders detained in the case included Fawad Chaudhry, Farukh Habib and Hassan Niazi. They were accused of “threatening national security agencies” and “destroying the government and its institutions brick by brick”.

A PTI worker died during a police crackdown on the PTI rally to mark the start of the election campaign in Punjab on Wednesday. The PTI claimed that the deceased, identified as Ali Bilal alias Zil-e-Shah, died of police torture.

Police spokesman Syed Mubashir Hassan said “at least 11 police officers were injured in the torture of PTI activists”. He added that two police officers were seriously injured and taken to General Hospital in critical condition.

