Punjab’s top cops face major sentence





On January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck for half an hour on a flyover while traveling by road from Bathinda Airport to Ferozepur. Chandīgarh: In a big development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s breach of security during his visit to Punjab in 2022, the state government led by Bhagwant Mann has sent an interim report to the Union Home Ministry. It comes just a week after the central government demanded a report on the measures taken by the state government. Taking a big step in this case, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, ordered the state personnel department to initiate disciplinary proceedings for major sanction against the officers found guilty in the commission report. investigation appointed by the Supreme Court. The top nine cops would include former DGP S Chattopadhyaya, Inderbir Singh, then DIG, Ferozepur Range, and Harmandeep Singh Hans, then SSP of Ferozepur. Cops who are still on duty could face demotion while officers who have retired could face a reduction in their pensions, sources said. A written clarification has also been sought from officers who were present at the scene when Prime Minister Modi’s security was compromised during his visit to Punjab on January 5, 2022. Earlier last week, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to submit a report on action taken, highlighting the government’s delay in State to act against officers in error. PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab On January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck for half an hour on a flyover while traveling by road from Bathinda Airport to Ferozepur. At least 300 protesters then gathered at the end of the flyover, forcing SPG to halt the convoy and return to the airport. Prime Minister Modi had said to Punjab officials: Apne CM ko thank you kehna, ki mein Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya (thank your CM on my behalf that I was able to return alive to Bathinda airport). In August last year, a Supreme Court panel investigating Prime Minister Modi’s breach of security found shortcomings in the “conduct of the Punjab police” during his visit to the state in January. The Supreme Court said the five-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court Justice Indu Malhotra, indicted the Chief Superintendent of Ferozepur Police for failing to take the required action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/pm-modis-security-breach-punjab-top-cops-may-face-major-penalty-article-98828302 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related