Politics
What’s in the Boris Johnson Partygate dossier? When the ex-PM will testify and what to expect from him
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his legal team are said to have produced a 50-page document, which sources with knowledge of the situation claim show in black and white that he did not mislead Parliament.
The dossier was produced before its four-hour toast by a panel of seven members of the Privileges Committee on Wednesday.
His testimony session is part of an investigation into whether he misled the House of Commons over allegations about his knowledge of Partygate rallies at No 10 and Whitehall.
They are looking at evidence on at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled MPs into assuring the Commons the rules were followed.
In its interim report, the committee said the evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 would have been obvious to Mr Johnson.
The document is expected to be released on Monday afternoon. It was compiled by Mr Johnson alongside his six-person legal team, led by Lord Pannick KC.
Here are the main allegations that should be in the file:
According The temperaturethe document will contain never-before-seen messages from Jack Doyle, who was director of communications at No 10 at the time.
The messages include a line to follow, which his legal team said formed the basis of Mr Johnson’s claims in the Commons that no rules were broken during the events.
Mr Johnson and his legal team are set to argue that he relied on advice given to him at the time by senior advisers and had no intention of misleading Parliament in error.
A source close to the defense of former prime ministers said: The messages will show in black and white that what Johnson said in parliament was what he was advised to say by officials and his No 10 team.
WhatsApp messages from Mr Doyle also appeared in the Privileges Committee’s interim report in which, when asked about one of the events, he said: “I’m struggling to find a way this one is up to speed. in my head.
Mr Johnson and his legal team must challenge the political bias of the committee, which is chaired by Labor MP Harriet Harman.
The lawyers point out that she tweeted in April that Mr Johnson appeared to have misled the House of Commons, ahead of his appointment as committee chair.
Lord Pannick, who leads the legal team, said in legal correspondence: The committee is made up of MPs some of whom are political opponents of Mr Johnson, and many of whom have personally criticized his conduct.
It is a long-standing convention that the Privileges Committee must be chaired by a Member of the Official Opposition.
Mr Johnson also publicly criticized Sue Gray, who wrote the initial report on the Partygate scandal, after she quit public service and accepted an offer to become Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.
He told Sky News this month he might have asked her to consider whether she was really the right person to do it if he had known of Ms Grays’ political affiliations.
The committee does not rely on the evidence presented in the Partygate investigation published last year by senior civil servant Sue Gray, and would instead rely on a cache of far larger messages, emails and other documentary evidence than those obtained by Mrs. Gray.
The record will claim that the committee picked and chose the evidence it decides to release and released only a fraction of the material in its possession.
We believe when all the evidence is considered it will paint a very favorable picture for Boris, said a source close to Mr Johnson.
The legal team will also argue that the investigation would be deemed illegal if it were subject to judicial review, which it is exempt from under parliamentary privilege.
They will claim the inquiry should seek to establish a high degree of likelihood that he misled the Commons, when the committee said it only had to establish this on a balance of probabilities.
Lawyers for Mr Johnson will argue that he attended several parting drinks during his working day, which was in line with coronavirus rules in force at the time.
They will also claim the ex-PM was unaware that the events he was attending were breaking the rules and that he acted in good faith in instructing Ms Gray to produce a report on the events and correct the record once the fines were imposed .
When Mr Johnson corrected the record in Parliament, he said he had denied that the rules had been broken at the events because that was what I believed to be true.
A source said The Sunday Times: The argument will be that it was reasonable for him to rely on these assurances. What we’re trying to show is that he said what he believed and what he was told at the time.
When will Boris Johnson give his defence?
Mr Johnson is due to give evidence in Parliament on the afternoon of Wednesday March 22 between 2pm and 6pm.
The grill will take place in a House of Commons committee room and the four-hour session can be watched online.
MPs will quiz Mr Johnson on statements he has made in Parliament about the legality of activities at 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office under Covid regulations.
The inquiry is focusing on four statements when Mr Johnson appeared during Prime Ministers Questions on December 1 and 8, 2021, although the inquiry is not limited to those cases.
The seven-person panel questioning Mr Johnson is made up of four Tory MPs, two Labor MPs and an SNP MP representing the Conservative majority in Parliament.
