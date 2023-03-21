The Black Sea Grain Initiative is extended





KYIV, UKRAINE The Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended on March 18 but by only 60 days, according to the United Nations which, together with Turkey, negotiated the agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which is at war. for nearly 13 months. The agreement, which was first concluded on July 24, 2022 and renewed last November, allowed grain to be transported from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where the hunger is a growing threat. After invading Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russia imposed a naval blockade of Ukrainian ports that lasted five months until the deal was reached last July. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and other agricultural products. The United Nations and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the most recent extension, which they hoped would be for four months, but instead will only be two months, as Russia has warned it will not extend it again. unless Western economic sanctions against the country are eased. . Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted on March 18 that the deal would remain in place for the longer four-month period. But Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian news agency Tass that Moscow had agreed to extend the deal for 60 days. Any claim that its extension for more than 60 days is either wishful thinking or deliberate manipulation, said Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky. According to a Associated press report, Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on March 17 that the UN must recognize that it has no way to exempt agricultural export operations Western sanctions, and that Russia would therefore only extend the agreement until May 18. If Brussels, Washington and London are genuinely interested in continuing the export of food from Ukraine via the maritime humanitarian corridor, then they have two months to exempt the entire chain of operations that accompany the Russian agricultural sector from their sanctions, said declared Mr. Nebenzia. Otherwise, we don’t understand how the UN Secretary General’s package concept will work through these simple agreements. The UN noted that since the Initiative was signed, nearly 25 million tonnes of grain and food have been delivered to 45 countries, and the initiative has been credited with helping to calm global commodity prices. Following the implementation of the Initiative, prices began to fall and, a year later, they had fallen by around 18%. However, even with the deal in place, Ukraine is only expected to export 13.5 million tonnes of wheat in 2022-23, which would be the lowest total since the 2014-15 marketing year, according to the data. of the United States Foreign Agricultural Service. Department of Agriculture. The war also wreaked havoc on agricultural production in Ukraine. In 2022, Ukraine harvested 67 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds, 30% less than the previous year, the Ukrainian Agricultural Council estimated. Farmers hope to maintain this level of production this year, but under current circumstances this seems highly unlikely. Andriy Dykun, head of the Ukrainian Agricultural Council and the SaveUA Charity Fund, said world cereals,a sister publication ofMilling and baking news, that farmers sowed 26% fewer hectares of winter crops compared to autumn 2021 in the territories controlled by Ukraine and 43% compared to the total figure planted the previous year. The spring sowing campaign should also be a big challenge. According to farmers, grain production (in 2023) will decrease by 37 percent compared to 2022 and 60 percent compared to 2021, Dykun said.

