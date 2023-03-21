Meeting between Xi and Putin on UkraineBut this is not China’s real objective

After Xi Jinping became China’s leader in 2013, his maiden overseas trip was to Russia, and his return to Moscow on Monday marks his ninth visit overall. Much has changed in the past decade, perhaps most importantly that Xi will have to shake hands with a suspected war criminal upon his arrival, following the International Criminal Court’s issuance of a warrant on Friday. arrest against Vladimir Putin.

The charges, which Putin denies and relate to the alleged forced deportation of Ukrainian children, were announced just hours before the Russian president’s visit to Mariupol, his first trip to occupied Ukraine since the start of the war. Putin may still have dust from the beleaguered city on his boots when he welcomes Xi, with the two leaders expected to sign “important documents” that will “deepen relations” and solidify economic cooperation, Kremlin officials say.

Yet the overwhelming impression has been that Xi is headed for Russia with the aim of brokering a settlement of the Ukraine conflict – a presumption reinforced by China’s remarkable brokerage earlier this month on restoring ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as reports that Xi will also hold a virtual meeting later this week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, their first direct conversation since the invasion of Russia more than a year ago.

“My next visit to Russia will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace,” Xi wrote in a statement. article for the Kremlin Russian Gazette newspaper published on Monday. Putin, meanwhile, wrote his own comment in the spokesman of the Chinese Communist Party, People’s Daily Sunday who welcomed his “good old friend” Xi to make a “significant contribution to the settlement of the crisis”.

However, the likelihood that Xi can somehow persuade Russia and Ukraine to agree to a truce remains low. “A ceasefire under the current situation is very difficult – both sides think they can win, they can’t give up,” said Professor Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs of the Institute. Renmin University in Beijing. “I don’t expect anything useful to come out of this visit,” said Sean King, senior vice president of political risk management firm Park Strategies.

In fact, it doesn’t look like Ukraine is Xi’s main focus anyway. Of the more than 1,800 words Xi wrote in the Russian Gazette, “Ukraine” appeared only three times in two adjacent paragraphs. He devotes much more space to praising the bilateral relationship and that bilateral trade soared to $190 billion last year (while glossing over the fact that this was largely due to escape Western sanctions).

Xi’s goal, Wang says, will be to “manage the fallout, including the food crisis, humanitarian crisis, energy [supply disruptions] and global supply chain connectivity” – issues directly related to China’s interests, in other words.

Moreover, Xi will be less inclined to alienate Putin given that Russian support is increasingly geostrategic in importance. The signing last week of an AUKUS enhanced security pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, which allows the latter to acquire and operate nuclear-powered submarines, has Xi on the defensive in his own backyard. “AUKUS forces China and Russia to cooperate more strategically,” Wang said.

Alexander Korolev, an expert on China-Russia relations at the University of New South Wales, says Xi wants to solidify his alignment with Putin because Russia is China’s only major power strategic partner. “China will need Russia for its impending conflict with the United States,” he said. “Xi Jinping cares about China’s interests and issues in the Asia-Pacific. He doesn’t care about Ukraine or the war there.

“It just shows autocrats sticking together,” King says.

For Xi, there is also a clear propaganda element. Her Official Gazette of Russia article talks about his “new type of international relations and a community of destiny for humanity” –his pitch replace US-dominated global governance mechanisms with new “multipolar” relationships.

As such, the trip to Moscow is another opportunity to present itself as a neutral party and the United States in particular as fueling the conflict. “To manage the affairs of the world well,” Xi writes, “one must first and foremost manage one’s own affairs well.” To hammer home this point, China also released its annual report on Monday.State of Democracy in the United Statesassessment which, while breathtakingly hypocritical, highlights some undeniable flaws in American governance.

With the whole world, especially developing countries in the South, held hostage to the inflation and instability caused by the conflict, Xi will seize every opportunity to present the United States as an aggressor at least as culpable as Cheese fries. And Western cynicism regarding any proposed Chinese attempt to broker peace is portrayed as selfish. “The United States saw the Ukraine crisis as a lucrative opportunity,” the US report said. “Instead of taking steps conducive to an end to hostilities, the United States continued to fuel the flames and made an enormous fortune from the war business, including the arms industry and the military sector. energy.

Meanwhile, China’s proposals for compromise and dialogue – as nebulous as they no doubt are – stand in stark contrast to US wrangling over what type and amount of lethal weapons to send to the front line. “Increasingly, Western rhetoric on the conflict in Ukraine is seen as strident, increasingly prone to conspiracy theories and misinformation, and warmongering per se,” writes Chris Devonshire-Ellis, cabinet chairman of business consultancy Dezan Shira & Associates, in a information note. “The non-Western world increasingly sees this as a desire to continue the conflict, fomented by the West. »

Xi’s visit is a clear example of “political balance of power 101”, says Korolev. “There is a growing understanding in Beijing that China and the United States are on a collision course. That’s not going to change.

Write to Charlie Campbell at charlie.campbell@time.com.