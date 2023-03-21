Imran Khan to take legal action against ‘all officers’ involved in raid on his home





Imran Khan (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

On Sunday (19), Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan declared his determination to prosecute all the officers who took part in the raid on his house in Zaman Park in Lahore.

During the search operation, which resulted in the brutal beating of his party activists, more than 10,000 armed Punjab police arrested scores of supporters as Khan was in Islamabad to attend a court hearing on Saturday ( 18).

Police said they discovered weapons and Molotov cocktails at Khan’s home.

Late on Saturday night, Khan’s supporters were able to take control of his residence when Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) returned from Islamabad after attending the hearing in the Toshakhana case.

In a statement to the nation on Sunday, Khan said he intended to take legal action against Punjab police, including every officer who took part in the raid on his home.

Punjab police used heavy machinery to force their way into Khan’s residence, where his wife, Bushra Bibi, was present during the raid.

The 70-year-old former prime minister addressed the nation and called on police, army officers, judges and citizens to consider the importance of upholding the concepts of “chadar and char diwari” ( veil and walls) in Islam, as he reflected on the intrusion into his home.

He accused the Punjab IG of ignoring the orders of the Lahore High Court by applying to an anti-terrorism court for a search warrant, when a High Court judge had already laid down the procedure for searching his property. residence.

Later, the PTI sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab requesting that a complaint be filed against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab IG, Lahore capital policeman and 18 other police officers for the attack and robbery at Zaman Park.

Additionally, the PTI has called for a judicial commission to investigate the Zaman Park operation and the death of PTI worker Ali Bilal.

The government is considering the possibility of initiating a ban on Khan’s party, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah, who added that the government will consult with its legal team on the matter.

