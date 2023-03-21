Japanese Prime Minister Kishida announces new Indo-Pacific plan in India





NEW DELHI (AP) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven summit in May and announced action plans for a new Indo-Pacific initiative to counter the influence of the China in the region. Kishida, who is on a two-day trip to India, said he hopes to promote a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, a Tokyo-led initiative for greater security and economic cooperation aimed at curbing the Beijing’s growing assertiveness. It includes Japan’s aid to emerging economies, maritime security support, provision of coast guard patrol boats and equipment, and other infrastructure cooperation. This is part of Japan’s new national security strategy adopted in December, under which Tokyo Japan deploys long-range cruise missiles to strengthen its response capability and uses development aid more strategically to support like-minded countries. India, which leads the Group of 20 this year industrialized and emerging countries, asserts that ties with Japan are essential to the stability of the region. The two nations, along with the United States and Australia, form the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad. China’s territorial claims in the East China and South China Seas have rattled Beijing’s smaller neighbors in Southeast Asia as well as Japan, which also faces threats from South Korea’s nuclear and missile development. North. Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have also deteriorated since 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops clashed along their indefinite border in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, killing 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese. Kishida also held talks with Modi to deepen bilateral cooperation while addressing food security and financing for development. The two leaders said they would cooperate closely to tackle a wide range of global challenges, including soaring energy and food prices that have escalated since Russia’s war in Ukraine. Kishida said Modi had accepted his invitation to attend the G-7 summit of major industrial nations, to be held in Hiroshima in May. He told reporters later that he would also invite seven other heads of non-G-7 countries, including South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, to take a step towards improving Japan-Korea relations. of the South and bring Seoul closer to other key players on the strategic map. of the region. In his statement, Kishida said he told Modi that he hoped to meet challenges at the summit, including maintaining the rules-based international order and strengthening partnership with the international community that goes beyond the G -7 and includes countries of the South, a term used for developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. The two leaders also discussed their priorities for their respective G-7 and G-20 presidencies, Modi said in a speech. Japan holds the G-7 presidency in 2023 and has sought closer ties with developing countries to lay the groundwork for a successful summit. In an article in the Indian Express newspaper on Monday, Kishida said that the foundations of order within the international community had been shaken by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its impact on access to food and fertilizer prices. everywhere, including the Indo-Pacific region. In order to respond effectively to the various challenges currently facing the international community, cooperation between the G-7 and the G-20 assumes greater importance. These pressing challenges include food security, climate and energy, fair and transparent development financing, Kishida wrote. India and Japan share strong economic ties. Trade between the two stood at $20.57 billion in the 2021-22 financial year. Japanese investment in India reached $32 billion between 2000 and 2019. Japan has also supported infrastructure development in India, including a high-speed rail project. ___ Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/india-japan-modi-kishida-meeting-2ccec67ae7fa4b26090316d3d98a5b59

