Politics
Tory MPs have a golden opportunity to end Boris Johnson’s political career
If there’s one thing Boris Johnson is really, really good at, it’s lying.
He’s done it all his life. He lied to the readers of Time and was fired for it. He lied to the readers of The telegraph of the day with its fabricated stories about alleged EU inequities. He lied to Conrad Black when he promised not to run in the legislative elections while writing the Spectator. He lied to Michael Howard, then leader of the Conservative Party, when he denied having an affair with Petronella Wyatt. He lied to his first two wives about his adultery. He lied to the late Queen about the prorogation of Parliament. He lied to the nation about the supposed benefits of Brexit, his out-of-the-box Withdrawal Agreement and not creating an Irish Sea border.
There are websites and a whole book chronicle his lies. The UK Statistics Authority criticized him for spreading lies. I wouldn’t believe Boriss if it’s Monday or Tuesday, Max Hastings, his former telegraphh editor, once said. He’s probably the best liar we’ve ever had as prime minister. He knows a hundred different ways to lie, said Rory Stewart, the former Conservative cabinet minister.
[See also: Boris Johnsons political future rests on this weeks partygate hearing]
Now the greased piglet is back in the limelight, fighting for his political life as he seeks to defend himself against the accusation that he lied to the sorry and misled parliament by repeatedly telling him, as the party scandal erupted, that he and his Downing Street aides did not break any of the draconian lockdown rules they had imposed on the country during the Covid pandemic.
Johnson will have to do his best to get out of this one, even with taxpayer-funded help from his top-notch attorney, David Pannick. In a 50-page defense brief released today (March 20) and in his televised appearance before the privileges committee on Wednesday, he will scream and squirm, growl and snort, brag and buzz, but the odds and facts are surely against him.
Content from our partners
He and 82 helpers have already been fined by police for hosting go-aways, birthday parties, Friday night drinks and a Christmas quiz even as they ordered the rest of the country to stay at home. home and avoid weddings and funerals, births and deaths. Johnson personally attended at least eight of these events. There are photographs of him chatting with them, addressing them, holding glasses of bubbly aloft and making toasts. At a party, according to a witness, he said it was probably the most remote gathering of society in the UK at the moment.
In contemporary WhatsApp messages obtained by the committee, Johnson’s aides candidly admitted they were unsure how they could defend him. I’m having a hard time finding a way this one is in the rules, said one. I haven’t heard any explanation of how it’s in the rules, says another.
And if Johnson had nothing to hide, why didn’t he quickly correct the parliamentary record, as required, when it became clear that the rules had indeed been broken? Why did his aides submit to the committee documents that were, he protested, so heavily redacted as to be devoid of any probative value? It was only after Rishi Sunak took office that he received unredacted information.
Stripped down to its essentials, Johnson’s defense is that he believed the gatherings had workplace exemptions, meaning he hadn’t read or understood the lockdown rules he imposed on the country and touted at numerous press conferences.
[See also: Rishi Sunak is moving at speed but can he outpace the spectre of Boris Johnson?]
The Privileges Committee obviously does not believe this: in its interim report on March 3, he said, damningly, that it would have been obvious to Johnson that the parties had broken the rules. I suspect the country isn’t buying it either. Indeed, it’s about as believable as Donald Trump claiming he didn’t incite the US Congress to be stormed, or Vladimir Putin denying he’s a war criminal. The proverbial dog on the street knows Johnson is guilty, with 78% of respondents tell YouGov that they believed he had deliberately misled Parliament.
The second line of defense for former prime ministers is, shamefully, to discredit the committee. For weeks now, in true Trumpian style, his allies have been denouncing him as a kangaroo court, a lynching mob, a witch hunt and a political show trial with an outrageous level of biased claims echoed and amplified by his shameless cronies. At Daily mail, Telegraph, Sun And Express.
They argue Labor MP Harriet Harman is unfit to chair the committee because she tweeted that Johnson knowingly lied about partygate. They claim his interim report was based on an investigation by Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who has since been appointed chief of staff to Keir Starmers, and was therefore flawed.
It’s more self-serving nonsense. Harman was nominated by the entire House of Commons. The seven-member committee has a 4-3 conservative majority. The committee’s interim report was based on evidence it had acquired itself, not Grays’ findings. In any case, Johnson himself appointed Gray to lead the initial partygate investigation because of his reputation for honesty and integrity, and his report was such a model of impartiality that he was able to claim that he had exonerated him.
In one sense only, Johnson is correct. Committee members are indeed politicians, not judges. As such, they are subject to political pressure. That’s why Johnson’s supporters are putting such intense pressure on the four Tories, urging them to stand up for justice and quit the Labor-led inquiry. Unfortunately for Johnson, political considerations work both ways.
[See also: Rishi Sunaks Windsor deal has left Boris Johnson high and dry]
If the committee recommends that Johnson be suspended for more than ten working days, and if the House upholds that recommendation, only 10% of registered voters in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip could trigger a by-election. Surely they would, and he would probably lose.
Will the Conservative members of the privileges committee accept that he be suspended? Would the 355 Conservative MPs support this recommendation in the free vote that Sunak promised them? Many on the right and Brexiters would no doubt back him out of misplaced loyalty, or under pressure from their constituency associations and the right-wing tabloid press, but would they do enough to save him?
That would be a hell of a choice. For sane, honest and decent Tory MPs, the vote would give them cover to eliminate the greatest threat to Sunak as he fights to save their party from election disaster. George Osborne, the former Chancellor, recently said of Johnson: He wants to bring down Rishi Sunak and he will use any instrument to do so.
It would give them a chance to kick the former Prime Minister out of Parliament, just as they kicked him out of No 10. It would give them a chance to excise the malignant cancer of Johnsonian populism, and all the divisiveness, dishonesty and the destruction that caused such immense damage to their party. It would give them a golden opportunity to end, once and for all, the political career of the charlatan, trickster and serial liar who has so degraded British politics and public life.
[See also: Undermining Sue Grays integrity wont save Boris Johnson]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/comment/2023/03/mps-golden-opportunity-end-boris-johnson-political-career
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs
- Inside the Fashion Trust US Awards Inaugural Ceremony in Los Angeles
- With movies like Inside, an actor does the heavy lifting
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs over licensing issue
- Jennifer Aniston pokes fun at Adam Sandler’s fashion sense
- Singapore-based real estate technology company Ohmyhome is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and plans to expand into Southeast Asia
- “It’s Good to Be Back” – Deadline
- Will the unexpected rise in inflation increase the strain on families?
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs; here’s why
- CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Has Clint Eastwood disappeared? A recent photo sheds light on the actor’s health