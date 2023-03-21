Tory MPs have a golden opportunity to end Boris Johnson’s political career

Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Boris Johnson is really, really good at, it’s lying.

He’s done it all his life. He lied to the readers of Time and was fired for it. He lied to the readers of The telegraph of the day with its fabricated stories about alleged EU inequities. He lied to Conrad Black when he promised not to run in the legislative elections while writing the Spectator. He lied to Michael Howard, then leader of the Conservative Party, when he denied having an affair with Petronella Wyatt. He lied to his first two wives about his adultery. He lied to the late Queen about the prorogation of Parliament. He lied to the nation about the supposed benefits of Brexit, his out-of-the-box Withdrawal Agreement and not creating an Irish Sea border.

There are websites and a whole book chronicle his lies. The UK Statistics Authority criticized him for spreading lies. I wouldn’t believe Boriss if it’s Monday or Tuesday, Max Hastings, his former telegraphh editor, once said. He’s probably the best liar we’ve ever had as prime minister. He knows a hundred different ways to lie, said Rory Stewart, the former Conservative cabinet minister.

Now the greased piglet is back in the limelight, fighting for his political life as he seeks to defend himself against the accusation that he lied to the sorry and misled parliament by repeatedly telling him, as the party scandal erupted, that he and his Downing Street aides did not break any of the draconian lockdown rules they had imposed on the country during the Covid pandemic.

Johnson will have to do his best to get out of this one, even with taxpayer-funded help from his top-notch attorney, David Pannick. In a 50-page defense brief released today (March 20) and in his televised appearance before the privileges committee on Wednesday, he will scream and squirm, growl and snort, brag and buzz, but the odds and facts are surely against him.

He and 82 helpers have already been fined by police for hosting go-aways, birthday parties, Friday night drinks and a Christmas quiz even as they ordered the rest of the country to stay at home. home and avoid weddings and funerals, births and deaths. Johnson personally attended at least eight of these events. There are photographs of him chatting with them, addressing them, holding glasses of bubbly aloft and making toasts. At a party, according to a witness, he said it was probably the most remote gathering of society in the UK at the moment.

In contemporary WhatsApp messages obtained by the committee, Johnson’s aides candidly admitted they were unsure how they could defend him. I’m having a hard time finding a way this one is in the rules, said one. I haven’t heard any explanation of how it’s in the rules, says another.

And if Johnson had nothing to hide, why didn’t he quickly correct the parliamentary record, as required, when it became clear that the rules had indeed been broken? Why did his aides submit to the committee documents that were, he protested, so heavily redacted as to be devoid of any probative value? It was only after Rishi Sunak took office that he received unredacted information.

Stripped down to its essentials, Johnson’s defense is that he believed the gatherings had workplace exemptions, meaning he hadn’t read or understood the lockdown rules he imposed on the country and touted at numerous press conferences.

The Privileges Committee obviously does not believe this: in its interim report on March 3, he said, damningly, that it would have been obvious to Johnson that the parties had broken the rules. I suspect the country isn’t buying it either. Indeed, it’s about as believable as Donald Trump claiming he didn’t incite the US Congress to be stormed, or Vladimir Putin denying he’s a war criminal. The proverbial dog on the street knows Johnson is guilty, with 78% of respondents tell YouGov that they believed he had deliberately misled Parliament.

The second line of defense for former prime ministers is, shamefully, to discredit the committee. For weeks now, in true Trumpian style, his allies have been denouncing him as a kangaroo court, a lynching mob, a witch hunt and a political show trial with an outrageous level of biased claims echoed and amplified by his shameless cronies. At Daily mail, Telegraph, Sun And Express.

They argue Labor MP Harriet Harman is unfit to chair the committee because she tweeted that Johnson knowingly lied about partygate. They claim his interim report was based on an investigation by Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who has since been appointed chief of staff to Keir Starmers, and was therefore flawed.

It’s more self-serving nonsense. Harman was nominated by the entire House of Commons. The seven-member committee has a 4-3 conservative majority. The committee’s interim report was based on evidence it had acquired itself, not Grays’ findings. In any case, Johnson himself appointed Gray to lead the initial partygate investigation because of his reputation for honesty and integrity, and his report was such a model of impartiality that he was able to claim that he had exonerated him.

In one sense only, Johnson is correct. Committee members are indeed politicians, not judges. As such, they are subject to political pressure. That’s why Johnson’s supporters are putting such intense pressure on the four Tories, urging them to stand up for justice and quit the Labor-led inquiry. Unfortunately for Johnson, political considerations work both ways.

If the committee recommends that Johnson be suspended for more than ten working days, and if the House upholds that recommendation, only 10% of registered voters in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip could trigger a by-election. Surely they would, and he would probably lose.

Will the Conservative members of the privileges committee accept that he be suspended? Would the 355 Conservative MPs support this recommendation in the free vote that Sunak promised them? Many on the right and Brexiters would no doubt back him out of misplaced loyalty, or under pressure from their constituency associations and the right-wing tabloid press, but would they do enough to save him?

That would be a hell of a choice. For sane, honest and decent Tory MPs, the vote would give them cover to eliminate the greatest threat to Sunak as he fights to save their party from election disaster. George Osborne, the former Chancellor, recently said of Johnson: He wants to bring down Rishi Sunak and he will use any instrument to do so.

It would give them a chance to kick the former Prime Minister out of Parliament, just as they kicked him out of No 10. It would give them a chance to excise the malignant cancer of Johnsonian populism, and all the divisiveness, dishonesty and the destruction that caused such immense damage to their party. It would give them a golden opportunity to end, once and for all, the political career of the charlatan, trickster and serial liar who has so degraded British politics and public life.

