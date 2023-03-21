Xi Jinping-Putin meeting: why China and Russia are closer than ever

More than a year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the meeting will be watched closely by Western officials for any indication of how far China might be willing to go to act as a mediator in the conflict. Chinese officials have framed the meeting in part as a mission to promote constructive talks between Russia and Ukraine, though US officials have been skeptical of Xi’s recent efforts to become a global peacemaker.

Here are five things to know about China-Russia relations:

Are China and Russia allies?

China and Russia are not formal allies, meaning they have not committed to defending each other with military support. But the two countries are close strategic partners, a relationship that deepened during the war in Ukraine as Russia became increasingly isolated from many other countries.

Chinese officials said the current relationship was at a historic level.

The partnership is fueled by a common goal of trying to weaken the power and influence of the United States.

Relations between China and Russia have not always been so warm. The two sides were fierce adversaries in the 1960s and clashed in 1969 over disputed territory along their border, raising fears at the time of a nuclear confrontation between the two countries.

The two countries are also vying for influence in Central Asia, a region the Kremlin has long considered its home turf but which is becoming increasingly important to China’s geopolitical and economic ambitions. China is building more railways, highways and energy pipelines in former Soviet republics such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which still rely on Russia as a crucial security partner.

How close are Xi and Putin?

Just before the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, Xi and Putin publicly declared that relations between their countries had no limits.

Xi has often described Putin as his best friend. At an economic forum in Russia in 2018, the two Russian pancakes fried and had shots of vodka together. For Xi’s 66th birthday in 2019, Putin gave him a cake and a giant box of ice cream.

In an article published in a Chinese newspaper on Sunday, Putin said the two had the warmest relationship, noting that they had met about 40 times in recent years and always found time to talk at notie events. .

What is the economic relationship between Russia and China?

Economic ties between China and Russia have grown considerably since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, when it annexed Crimea. At the time, China helped Russia evade Obama administration sanctions that were supposed to cut off Russia’s access to global markets.

Following tougher sanctions on Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine last year, China has helped supply many products that Russia previously bought from Western allies, including computer chips, smartphones and raw materials needed for military equipment.

Total trade between Russia and China surged last year.

What does Putin want from China?

Putin needs China to help bolster his economy, which has been battered by Western sanctions. For the Russian leader, China has increasingly become a lifeline for investment and trade. After Western countries limited their purchases of Russian crude oil and natural gas last year, China helped offset the decline by buying more energy from Russia.

At the start of the Ukrainian war, Russia asked China for military equipment and economic aid, according to US officials. U.S. officials recently said China was considering giving weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, a claim China has denied.

China has refrained from condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even though Chinese foreign policy is rooted around the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Although China presented itself as a neutral party in the war in Ukraine, it endorsed the Russian narratives, blaming the United States and NATO for initiating the conflict.

But China has also been reluctant to give Russia its full support. Unrest and instability resulting from the war could threaten China’s growth and complicate its efforts to strengthen economic ties around the world.

Last September, after Putin and Xi met in person, Putin acknowledged that China had expressed questions and concerns about the war in Ukraine.

What does Xi want from Russia?

Xi wants Putin to join him as a like-minded ally in confronting American and Western domination.

In an article published in a Russian newspaper on Monday ahead of the visit, Xi said China and Russia must cooperate to overcome challenges to their security, including harmful acts of hegemony, domination and intimidation.

Xi has taken a tougher stance against what he calls a US effort to contain China’s rise, portraying China as a nation under siege, just as Putin did in his speeches to Russians. Xi urged Chinese industries to reduce their dependence on Western technology and hailed China’s growth as proof that it does not need to adopt Western political values.

China has purchased more advanced weapons from Russia to modernize its military, and the two countries have stepped up joint military exercises. Last year, while President Joe Biden was visiting Tokyo, China and Russia sent bombers over the seas of northeast Asia to show their strength.