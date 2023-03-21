Politics
Watch: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attempts gol-gappe with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi | Latest India News
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visiting India, tried different Indian delicacies including gol-gappe and lassi during his visit to Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
A video shared by news agency ANI, showed the two leaders talking while enjoying lassi, which Prime Minister Modi and Kishida even tried to churn as caterers appeared to explain the recipe for the famous drink. Later, they are also seen trying aam-panna – the refreshing summer drink, popular across the country as well as the Japanese Prime Minister can be seen eating gol-gappe – the common Indian street food known as many names.
Read also : Japanese Prime Minister in Delhi for the India-Japan Summit. What’s on the agenda
Kishida arrived in New Delhi earlier today to embark on a two-day trip for the annual India-Japan summit with Prime Minister Modi. The Japanese Prime Minister, who began his visit by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, then paid a visit to the Delhi-based Buddha Memorial Park, Dhaula Kuan, where a golden statue of the Buddha stands to symbolize the gratitude of the Tibetan people.
The two leaders also held a meeting at Hyderabad House where Kishida invited Prime Minister Modi to the G7 leaders’ meeting to be held in Hiroshima in May. They also spoke about India’s G20 goals as host country this year and Prime Minister Modi said he was happy to be able to host Kishida again in September for the G20 summit.
Kishida called India an “indispensable partner” to Japan and said it was a pleasure for him to be able to unveil his new vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific on Indian soil and hailed the position of the India in spreading its vision.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/watch-japanese-pm-fumio-kishida-tries-gol-gappe-with-pm-modi-in-delhi-101679316904440.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs
- Inside the Fashion Trust US Awards Inaugural Ceremony in Los Angeles
- With movies like Inside, an actor does the heavy lifting
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs over licensing issue
- Jennifer Aniston pokes fun at Adam Sandler’s fashion sense
- Singapore-based real estate technology company Ohmyhome is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and plans to expand into Southeast Asia
- “It’s Good to Be Back” – Deadline
- Will the unexpected rise in inflation increase the strain on families?
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs; here’s why
- CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Has Clint Eastwood disappeared? A recent photo sheds light on the actor’s health