Watch: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attempts gol-gappe with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi | Latest India News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visiting India, tried different Indian delicacies including gol-gappe and lassi during his visit to Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Prime Minister Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attempt the “gol-gape” in Delhi on Monday.

A video shared by news agency ANI, showed the two leaders talking while enjoying lassi, which Prime Minister Modi and Kishida even tried to churn as caterers appeared to explain the recipe for the famous drink. Later, they are also seen trying aam-panna – the refreshing summer drink, popular across the country as well as the Japanese Prime Minister can be seen eating gol-gappe – the common Indian street food known as many names.

Read also : Japanese Prime Minister in Delhi for the India-Japan Summit. What’s on the agenda

Kishida arrived in New Delhi earlier today to embark on a two-day trip for the annual India-Japan summit with Prime Minister Modi. The Japanese Prime Minister, who began his visit by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, then paid a visit to the Delhi-based Buddha Memorial Park, Dhaula Kuan, where a golden statue of the Buddha stands to symbolize the gratitude of the Tibetan people.

The two leaders also held a meeting at Hyderabad House where Kishida invited Prime Minister Modi to the G7 leaders’ meeting to be held in Hiroshima in May. They also spoke about India’s G20 goals as host country this year and Prime Minister Modi said he was happy to be able to host Kishida again in September for the G20 summit.

Kishida called India an “indispensable partner” to Japan and said it was a pleasure for him to be able to unveil his new vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific on Indian soil and hailed the position of the India in spreading its vision.