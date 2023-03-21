Politics
Congress backfires on SVB fallout, as Putin and Xi Jinping meet
Congress will return to plenary session for the first time on Wednesday as lawmakers grapple with the fallout from recent bank failures and scramble to avert a full-scale financial crisis.
The sudden and rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank means that the financial sector is still reeling from its effects amid economic uncertainty and heightened risks for other banks.
Internationally, Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in an apparent show of support as the war in Ukraine continues. Xi’s visit could be an escalation of tensions between East and West, as US officials warn that China could provide Russia with military aid in its invasion of Ukraine.
Here’s what to know ahead of a busy week in politics.
A priority for Congress: Preventing another SVB
On top of lawmakers’ minds, this week will prevent another catastrophic bankruptcy similar to what happened with SVB, especially when a new study found that 186 banks risked an SVB-like bankruptcy if only half of their depositors decided to withdraw their funds.
There is a bipartisan consensus among lawmakers that Congress should take some action to prevent a full-scale financial crisis, but it’s unclear how.
North Carolina Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday that all options were on the table to respond to the crisis.
All options should be on the table, and that’s how I approach it, McHenry said, adding that his current focus is on understanding what led to the bank failures.
The Federal Reserve announced last Monday that it would conduct an internal review of its oversight and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank, but Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday called for an independent investigation on ABCs This Week.
I demand an independent investigation of the Fed and the entire regulatory system here. The Fed isn’t just doing its own investigation, Warren said.
China to meet Russia in apparent show of support for war in Ukraine
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin from Monday to Wednesday in what appears to be a show of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a move that could have serious geopolitical implications amid growing tensions between the West and the East.
China has refused to condemn Moscow as Ukraine continues to push back against Russian aggression, seeking to portray itself as a neutral third party as so many Western leaders pledge support for Ukraine.
Xi’s visit comes after US officials have continually warned of the possibility of China arming Russia with military aid. White House spokesman John Kirby called on Xi to also meet Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and warned China against pursuing a unilateral peace deal.
Indictment coming for Donald Trump?
The investigation into former President Donald Trump’s secret money in Manhattan could enter a new phase as Trump announced on Saturday morning that he would be arrested on Tuesday for an alleged $130,000 payment to silence the actress adult films Stormy Daniels about an earlier affair in the days leading up to the 2016 election.
Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told USA TODAY in an email that Trump’s prediction is not based on any contact with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
A criminal indictment of a former president would be unprecedented, especially since Trump is running for the White House in 2024.
The Manhattan probe is just one of several legal probes involving Trump, which includes investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents.
TikTok CEO to testify before Congress
As the crackdown on popular social media app TikTok gathers momentum on Capitol Hill, the app’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, will testify before Congress for the first time on Thursday.
Lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the apps’ parent company, ByteDance, given its ties to the Chinese government. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that the app cries out with national security concerns.
Chew will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee and is expected to be questioned aggressively about the apps’ data security practices and how it handles private user data.
