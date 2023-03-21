Boris Johnson’s partygate investigation slammed as ‘stupid’ and ‘irrelevant’ by UK voters | Politics | News





Voters have had their say in the House of Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Parliament by refusing lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street. GB News took to the streets for the Jacob Rees-Moggs show, and audiences didn’t seem too impressed with the Westminster soap opera.

A woman said on camera that I think it’s silly for this to continue and I think we should just move on. I think people just stress about little things when I think a lot of people were partying, maybe there was but I think a lot of people were trying to make the most of their lives. I don’t see anything wrong with having a cake in the office and I think it’s stupid. I think people just want to blame the government for things, and they see this as an opportunity to blame the government when they should just move on. A man told Mr Rees-Moggs Vox populi, vox dei segment that he thought the problem was worth investigating, but he has since changed his mind. It’s too long ago now to worry about it.

A second woman blasted Ms Harman’s inquiry, calling the inquiry irrelevant. It is unrelated to all the other things that are happening in the country, in the world. It does not matter ! Let’s get out of here. A fourth audience member said it was important to find out the truth about things, especially in politics. She added that while this may be trivial for some people, it is important when it comes to people in power. READ MORE: Boris allies rage in latest ‘stitch’ Partygate probe

All four members of the public had their say after an excoriating monologue by Boris’ former top minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who said the investigation into his former boss was leading to the Americanization of our political system. He told GB News viewers, I worry about the Americanization of our political system; in America, as soon as a politician upsets an interest group, there is a lawsuit, there are impeachments that assume that people are not acting in good faith and undermine trust, poison the well of policy. The truth is that most politicians of either belief act in good faith, even if they make mistakes afterwards. This is not a legal question, it is a political question. The privileges committee isn’t even a proper legal structure, it has a gossamer of constitutional propriety thrown at it, but it was actually a political committee against Boris Johnson that had a mandate.

Mr Rees-Mogg also marked the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq by the then Blair government, in which Harriet Harman was solicitor general. He alleged that questionable records, misinformation, false news had been produced to justify the invasion, and noted that Mr Blair had never been the subject of a House of Commons inquiry of the type inquiry into Boris Johnson. He said the Blair government used inaccurate information to make its case. He even had to update his legal advice to make sure he had the legal basis to do so. It’s worth bearing in mind that the government’s second-most senior legal adviser at the time was then-Solicitor General Harriet Harman, who now chairs the Privileges Committee which is studying something completely different. Mr Rees-Mogg said Boris Johnson’s defense file, submitted to the committee this lunchtime, contains a lot of information about what people thought at the time – which matters – because ministers talk to Parliament about good faith, they say what they know at the time and what they know. Although she submitted her defense to the Committee this lunchtime, Ms Harman has yet to publish it, leading to allegations from Boris loyalists that it is a seam, and her committee earns more time to move the goalposts again to get the result they are looking for.

