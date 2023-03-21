Tories ‘done’ if Boris Johnson returns as PM, says polling guru





The Conservative Party would be finished if Boris Johnson staged a comeback, a leading election expert has claimed. It comes as the former prime minister prepares for a live TV show about the partygate scandal. Lord Hayward, the Tory poll guru, warned Johnson and his allies that it would be a joke for him to try to return to power. The clear indication is that he is a serious negative for most people, he said. People have moved away from Boris in numbers. Rishi Sunak was slowly pushing the party up in the polls, the veteran election analyst added, as he was personally more popular as leader. What appears to be happening, the longer he has been prime minister, the less impact Boris and Partygate have, he said. Since Johnson left office, his allies have constantly touted the idea that he could return, with the former prime minister set to face Sunak in the leadership race following the fall of Liz Truss. But Lord Hayward said: The electorate, having had two different changes to the post of Prime Minister last year, there is no credibility whatsoever if you had another and would not say that the Conservative Party is finished. It would be a pure joke, he said. The electorate would not accept another change. Lord Hayward said the partygate scandal is waning as an issue remains a problem for the Tories ahead of local elections in May. The polls will be seen as a major test for Sunak and Labor leader Keir Starmer ahead of the general election due to be held next year. If the election were held tomorrow, the Conservatives would lose a large number of seats, Lord Hayward has said. They wouldn’t lose as many as they would have four or eight weeks ago. They went from a very difficult position to a difficult position and nothing more. The Conservatives are currently around 27% in the polls. Lord Hayward said they would have to increase that figure to around 32% to have any hope of winning seats in May, a big ask. Despite Labor’s big lead in the polls, Tory MPs will be pleased with Lord Haywards’ conclusion that the Opposition’s big lead in the polls looks weak and that he has not been convinced that Labor was the absolute winner of the next elections. It comes as Johnson prepares to go public with his defense to accusations by the House of Commons Privileges Committee that he misled MPs when he said no rules were broken in Downing Street . He will appear before the committee in a live showdown on Wednesday afternoon.

