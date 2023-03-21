Boris Johnson submits his defense against claims he misled Parliament over Partygate





Mr Johnson’s allies say he will be vindicated.



Photo: Alamy/Privileges Committee





Boris Johnson has presented his defense in the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament about Partygate. It is still unclear whether it will be released today, with the ex-Prime Minister keen for it to be released. The privileges committee will decide when it will be released, with Mr Johnson due to be grilled by it on Wednesday. ‘Boris’ formal submission was made to the committee today as scheduled,’ a source close to Mr Johnson said. “The committee controls the timing of publication. We encourage them to publish it as soon as possible.” Mr Johnson’s allies have lined up to cloud the inquiry into whether he misled Parliament in a controversy. Learn more: Boris Johnson will accuse MPs investigating Partygate scandal of ‘moving the goalposts’ ahead of parliamentary showdown They called it a “witch hunt”, having also spent recent weeks trying to question the impartiality of Sue Gray, the senior official who was appointed to investigate the saga in the first place. She was lined up for a post as chief of staff to Sir Keir Starmer. Boris Johnson has submitted his written defense against Partygate.



Photo: Aliyah

Conor Burns, a former cabinet minister from Mr Johnson’s time at No 10, called the Privileges Committee investigation a ‘kangaroo court’ and joined calls for the four Tory MPs on the majority committee Conservative are withdrawing from the survey. But backing Mr Johnson against such serious charges is far from universal in the party. Learn more: Boris Johnson will share WhatsApp messages which will ‘prove’ he did not mislead Parliament ahead of a successful inquiry Rishi Sunak, Mr Johnson’s chancellor, whose departure precipitated dozens of resignations that brought down his boss, believes “it’s Parliament’s business”, his spokesman said. He agreed with Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, who said a ‘very dark view’ would be cast on people trying to ‘stop them from doing this serious work’. Boris Johnson faces claims over Partygate.



Photo: Privileges Committee

Mr Johnson has access to some 220,000 of taxpayers’ money to fight his case, it is estimated. His friends say he will be “vindicated”. But if MPs find he misled the House of Commons, they will have to determine whether he was ‘reckless or intentional’ and whether he met the threshold for contempt of Parliament. If accepted, he could face a penalty to be decided by the Commons, which could include a lengthy suspension that could even trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge seat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-partygate-defence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related