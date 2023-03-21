Politics
Why Westminster keeps talking about Boris Johnson – POLITICO
LONDON Love it or hate it, Westminster can’t get enough of Boris Johnson.
The former prime minister left office almost nine months ago but he continues to feature prominently in British politics and on Wednesday he faces a high-profile parliamentary row over his response to the Partygate scandal who helped overthrow his government. Johnson presented a hard-hitting case for the defense on Tuesday.
So what is this Partygate showdown?
Johnson, his wife Carrie and even current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among those fined by the Metropolitan Police after the force ruled they broke the law by attending parties on the property from the government as the UK still faces strict COVID-19 restrictions. .
It became known as the Partygate affair and was the subject of a damning report by then-senior civil servant Sue Gray (more on her in a moment), which further rocked the tottering administration. of Johnson.
Wednesday’s marathon hearing of the House of Commons Cross-Party Privileges Committee headed by Labor veteran Harriet Harman is not about whether or not these rule-breaking rallies took place, but whether Johnson induced the Parliament misled about what and when it knew about it. The session is likely to last several hours, so bring some popcorn.
What is the case against him?
In its initial update earlier this month, the privileges committee said Johnson may have misled the House on multiple occasions.
On December 1, 2021, Johnson told parliament “all guidelines have been completely followed in No 10”.
A week later, on December 8, he repeated that claim in the Commons and added that ‘the rules were followed at all times, he was assured’ that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken”, and that he had been “repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken”.
The statements came months after Johnson attended several mid-lockdown rallies at 10 Downing Street. He was eventually fined for one of those small-scale parties for his birthday in 2020, complete with birthday cake and carols. The veracity of these December 8 statements will form the basis of the committee’s judgment of Johnson.
If they determine that Johnson misled the House, the committee will also seek to determine whether he did so, in their words, “recklessly or intentionally.”
What is defense?
Johnson published his case on Tuesday as a 52-page dossier which his team says exonerates him from the charge of willfully misleading parliament.
In classic Johnson style, it was even published late. The privileges committee said it received Johnson’s evidence in unredacted and typo-laden form at 2:32 p.m. Monday, but did not receive a final draft until Tuesday morning.
In the filing itself, Johnson accepts having misled the Commons, but denies having done so intentionally or recklessly.
He says the only evidence to support the claims he made came from his former senior adviser-turned-nemesis Dominic Cummings, who cannot be treated as a “credible witness”, given the whole affair of the sworn enemy.
A blog post from Cummings himself popped up at just the right time on Tuesday afternoon. The former No. 10 assistant wrote, rather ominously, that he planned to watch Wednesday’s committee hearing and post thoughts on how [Johnson] tries to lie to keep himself safe.
Elsewhere in the filing, Johnson relies on the argument that he was repeatedly reassured by staff that COVID-19 rules were indeed followed at these Downing Street rallies before informing the House of Commons. Claims that his parliamentary statements should not have depended so much on assurances from his aides were, he argued, unprecedented and absurd.
Some committee members may disagree.
So will we continue to hear about Boris Johnson?
Do not bet against. Johnson isn’t exactly a big fan of his successor, but a Sunak has been pretty vocal on Brexit and Ukraine since leaving office, and there’s still plenty more drama from the privileges committee coming.
Once the hearing with the former Prime Minister is over, the group of deputies will continue its investigation, before submitting a final report. This will include the committee’s verdict on whether they think Johnson deliberately misled parliament and he then has a range of penalties if he feels they are necessary.
The committee could go so far as to recommend that Johnson be suspended from the House of Commons for a certain number of days and a suspension of 10 or more sitting days would start a process that could eventually see Johnson kicked out by voters in his London constituency. .
But we are still a long way from that: any sanction requested by the committee would have to be approved by a vote of the full House of Commons and you can expect another moment of great political drama if that happens.
Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden indicated on Sunday that such a vote would be free for Tory MPs. This is a fairly standard procedure, but it means that Conservative party discipline whips would not order MPs to vote in a particular way.
Such a vote would reveal how much residual support remains for Johnson in the conservative ranks or whether the show has truly moved on.
