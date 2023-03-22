Herzog sends Ramadan greetings to Arab leaders amid tensions over Smotrich speech





President Isaac Herzog reached out to Muslim leaders around the world on Tuesday ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, wishing them “peace, happiness and health” during the holiday, as Israel’s hardline government continued to stoke tensions with its Arab neighbors. Herzog’s office said he had spoken to Middle Eastern leaders, including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan , Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government has repeatedly taken steps that have angered Arab countries, including those with official ties to Jerusalem. Israel’s Arab neighbors have slammed the government for National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvirs’ visit to the Temple Mount, the IDF’s deadly counter-terror raids in the West Bank, advancing settlement construction and legalizing outposts and other issues. In the most recent major incident, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said over the weekend that the Palestinian people were an ‘invention’ as he stood behind a map of Greater Israel that included present-day Jordan today. The statement fueled a growing diplomatic row with Jordan, which summoned Israel’s envoy to Amman on Monday over the incident. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Smotrich’s remarks were further evidence of what he called the racist ideology governing Israel. The Palestinian Authority and Jordan also condemned the adoption on Tuesday of a law repealing parts of a law authorizing the evacuation of four settlements in the northern West Bank in 2005. Other foreign allies and global bodies have condemned the recent incidents, including the United States, European Union, United Nations and Saudi Arabia. Palestinian Muslim worshipers pray during Laylat al-Qadr, Night of Fate, in Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Beyond the Middle East, Herzog extended Ramadan greetings to the leaders of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Albania, Senegal and Kosovo. “In his phone calls with [the] leaders, the president expressed his hopes for peace and stability in the region and wished them and their peoples a Ramadan that will bring them peace, happiness and health,” Herzog’s office said. Herzog also sent festive letters to the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, in which he wrote: “The blessed month of Ramadan celebrates values ​​that are close to my heart. These values ​​of love of neighbour, charity and support for the weakest and speeches of tolerance are fundamental values ​​that I promote throughout the year. “As you begin this month, I pray that we can also take common steps on the path to peace in the coming year,” Herzog said. Herzog posted a similar message in Arabic on his Twitter account stressing his desire to advance regional peace in the coming year. Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, begins this Thursday and will end on April 21. Emanuel Fabian contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/herzog-sends-ramadan-greetings-to-arab-leaders-amid-tensions-over-smotrich-speech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related