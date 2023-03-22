Iraq and Turkey will build a transport corridor linking Basra to the Turkish border





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani (L) hold a joint press conference at the presidential compound in Ankara, Turkey, March 21, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

ANKARA – Turkey and Iraq will build a land and rail transport corridor stretching from Iraq’s Basra province to the Turkish border, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. “We have instructed our minister friends, who will carry out the works for the realization of the development road project, stretching from Basra to Turkey,” Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia. al-Sudani. “I believe that we will turn the development road project into the new Silk Road of our region,” the Turkish president said. Additionally, Turkey will increase the amount of water released from the Tigris to help Iraq cope with its water shortage, he said. Baghdad has urged Ankara to secure the share of Iraqi water in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers that come from Trkiye, as Iraq often suffers from drought. During their talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fight against all forms of terrorism, Erdogan revealed. “We expect our Iraqi brothers to designate the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as a terrorist organization and rid their lands of this bloody terrorist organization,” Erdogan said. Al-Sudani, for his part, stressed that his government will not allow Iraqi lands to become a “point for launching attacks” against its neighbor. “Trkiye’s security and Iraq’s security are inseparable,” he said. Security officials from the two countries exchanged information on the issue during talks in the capital Ankara, al-Sudani said. The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. He has used the Qandil Mountains in Iraq as his main base for years.

