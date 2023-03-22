LHC gives relief to Imran Khan in terror, NAB case





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan at Lahore High Court. Twitter/ @InsafPK

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday approved the bail of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in two terrorism cases and two National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases.

A bench of two LHC judges, including Judge Shehbaz Rizvi and Judge Farooq Haider, granted the PTI chief protective bond in two terrorism cases through March 27. While 10 days relief was given to the head of the PTI in NAB affairs by a separate bench.

100 FIRs [first information reports] were filed against me within a month, said the head of the PTI.

He added that although an election was announced, he was forced to spend all his time with the court and the lawyers.

Khan left the LHC after getting bail.

The Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Golra Sharif Police had filed complaints against Khan and several other PTI leaders following clashes between PTI workers and police outside the federal court complex as Khan traveled there to attend the hearing in the Toshakhana case last week. .

Khan had filed two motions, through his attorney Salman Safdar, seeking protective bail in the terrorism cases filed against him. Judge Rizvi and Judge Haider had resumed the pleas.

At the last hearing, the court ordered Khan to secure his appearance at 2.15pm today (Tuesday) if he wanted the court to hear his bail application in the cases. The court had also ordered Khan’s lawyer to verify his client’s signature.

Imran Khan, 70, is facing several court cases, including one which prompted an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him after a court issued warrants for his arrest for failing to appear before him.

During today’s hearing, Khan’s lawyer verified that the signature scanned on the PTI chief’s request was indeed his.

The court then ordered Khan to sign his request, which he complied with.

Imran Khan goes ‘in secret’ to court

The former Prime Minister traveled to the High Court in a ‘decoy vehicle’ to apply for a protective bond.

Earlier, scenes of Khan’s arrival at the LHC were shared on the official PTI Twitter account.

Prior to this, dozens of PTI workers lined up around Zaman Park to show their support for Khan as he departed for the LHC.

Contempt case against the Zaman Park operation

Separately, a court also heard Khan’s contempt motion against the police operation at his Zaman Park residence.

Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh took charge of the case.

During the hearing, Khan told the court that police smashed the windows of his house while his wife was alone inside.

Khan further informed the court that he was in Islamabad when the police raided his house and that he had footage of the police action.

The head of the PTI said he arrived in court today in a decoy vehicle that no one knew existed. “I went to court without any motorcade today,” he added.

He said barriers had been placed in different places to prevent him from appearing in court.

Justice Saleem noted that those who mock the judiciary through the media will suffer the consequences.

“I’m going to sue for contempt of court [against them] if one of the parties does not respect the judiciary,” he noted.

The court ordered the prosecutor to appear with instructions relating to the Zaman Park operation.

Judge Saleem adjourned the contempt plea hearing until tomorrow.

