4 Korem commanders under the III/Siliwangi Regional Military Command, one of them is a former adjutant of President Joko Widodo

Brigadier General Rudy Saladin, commander of Korem 061/Suryakacanana based in Bogor City. Photo by DOC ist

JAKARTA – In units – In units Kodam III/Siliwangi they are four Commander Korem (Military Resort Command) on duty. They are responsible for the areas of Bogor, Garut, Cirebon and Serang. According to Ministry of Defense data, the four areas of Korem which are under Kodam III/Siliwangi, two of which are Korem 061/Surya Kencana and 064/Maulana Yusuf are Type A. Meanwhile, Korem 063/Sunan Gunung Jati and 062/ The tarumanagara are type B. The Type A Korem itself will be led by a TNI Brigadier General, while the Type B Korem will be led by a TNI Colonel. List of Korem Kodam III/Siliwingi commanders The following are the four commanders of Korem under Regional Military Command III/Siliwangi Unit. 1. Colonel Inf Asep Sukarna Colonel Asep Sukarna was born on December 30, 1974, he is currently the Commander of Korem 062/Tarumanegara headquartered in Garut, West Java. This 1996 Military Academy graduate was commissioned Danrem 062/Tarumanegara on September 9, 2022. Previously, he served as Deputy Commander of XVII/Cenderawasih Main Regiment on January 31, 2022. It was also noted that Asep served as an operations assistant for Kasdam XII/Tanjungpura in 2021 and Pamen Denma Mabesad in 2020. 2. Inf Colonel Dany Rakca Andalasawan This man born on April 25, 1970 began serving as commander of Korem 063/Sunan Gunung Jati based in Cirebon since March 12, 2022. Previously this dropout from Akmil in 1992 was Paban II Kersamik/LN Ditkersamik Sesko TNI since 2020. Dany was also a lecturer at Sesko TNI from 2017 to 2019. 3. Brigadier General TNI Tatang Subarna Also, there is the name of Brigadier General Tatang Subarna who has been responsible for the leadership of Korem 064/Maulana Yusuf in Serang, Banten since July 29, 2022. The man born on July 16, 1969 graduated from the Military Academy in 1993. Before becoming the commander of Korem, he served as head of the army information service in 2021. Tatang would also have served as Pamen Denma Mabesad in 2020, Paban IV/Binwatpers Spersad in 2018 and Patun Seskoad in 2016. 4. Brigadier General Rudy Saladin of the Indonesian National Armed Forces The senior TNI officer, born September 17, 1975, is the commander of Korem 061/Suryakacanana based in Bogor City. The appointment of Rudy Saladin to the post of Danrem 061/Suryakacanana is based on Position Order Number 66/I/2022 of January 21, 2022 regarding removal from and appointment to a post in the TNI. Prior to being promoted to West Java, Rudy had served as the Korem Commander in Central Java. Precisely at Korem 074/Warastratama in 2021. This man from Ujung Pandang was also appointed adjutant to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo for the period 2019-2020. (bim)

