Turkey and Iraq welcome cooperation, but major disagreements remain

ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday hailed cooperation between the two countries but reported only limited progress on contentious bilateral disputes.

Sudani, who visited Turkey for the first time since taking power in October 2022, met Erdogan during a state visit to the country.

Speaking at a joint press conference, the two leaders pledged to deepen their cooperation in a range of areas and announced the start of a major rail and road transport process, but the talks were unsuccessful. only to a palliative compromise on the main contentious issues in the two countries. links: the Turkish military presence in northern Iraq and the dispute over water sharing on cross-border rivers shared by Turkey and Iraq.

Weve decided to increase the flow of the Tigris for a month in an effort to relieve Iraq [water] problem, Erdogan said. We know that Iraq is facing a severe water shortage.

The issue of water sharing regarding the Euphrates and Tigris rivers is a long-standing dispute causing recurring tensions between Baghdad and Ankara. Iraqi authorities blame Turkish-built dams on the rivers for causing lower water levels on the Iraqi side, worsening the country’s drought problem. Ankara argues that Iraqi authorities need to advance their irrigation technology for more efficient water use.

We can only overcome transboundary water issues with rational and scientific methods, Erdogan said.

Sudani said they were grateful for the decision, but his focus on Iraq’s sovereignty and security showed that the parties were unable to bridge their differences over Baghdad’s growing irritation with the Turkey’s ongoing cross-border operations in northern Iraq.

We don’t want security issues to negatively affect our relations, Sudani said. Last year, the Iraqi government blamed Ankara for an artillery strike in the area that killed nine civilians. Ankara denied any responsibility for the attack, which sparked a major escalation between the two countries.

The growing number of Turkish military outposts in northern Iraq as part of Turkey’s fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), headquartered in the mountains of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, remains one of the most inflammable issues between the two countries. Baghdad argues that Turkey is violating Iraqi sovereignty through its ongoing air and ground campaigns against banned Kurdish militants.

We believe that security issues can be overcome through intelligence and information sharing. Our only desire is a solution that will protect Iraq’s security and sovereignty without resorting to violence, Sudani said.

Baghdad has repeatedly called on Ankara to withdraw its troops from northern Iraq, in particular from the so-called Bashiqa base near the city of Mosul in northeastern Iraq. The base has been a frequent target of pro-Iranian groups. Created to train Sunni forces against the Islamic State onslaught in 2015, the base is now used for Turkey’s military campaigns against the PKK.

Erdogan remained implacable on his country’s position on the Turkish presence.

Turkey is the greatest defender of the political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq. From time to time, differing opinions may emerge between neighbors, he said, adding that his country was ready to cooperate with Baghdad in the fight against terrorism.

Our expectation from our Iraqi brothers is to recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization and eliminate these terrorists from its territory, Erdogan said. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara and several Western powers.

In addition to deepening their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the two leaders expressed their desire to increase trade and investment. Erdogan said the leaders had asked their governments to work on a railway and highway project that would link Iraq’s oil-rich Basra province to Turkey’s borders.

Sudani is due to meet with Turkish businessmen on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve business relations as part of his two-day visit.