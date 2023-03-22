Megawati and Jokowi are seen as the coalition axis determinants for the 2024 presidential election





The Indo Barometer research institute believes that the chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Joko Widodo are two key figures in the presidential election of 2024. The executive director of Indo Barometer, Ms Qodari, said that the leaders of the political parties are currently waiting for the stages. to be taken by the two digits le. “The two determinants of the final coalition, Megawati and Joko Widodo,” Qodari said while presenting the results of the Indo Barometer survey in Senayan area, Jakarta on Tuesday (3/21). Qodari is of the opinion that if Megawati does not make a decision, the composition of the parties vying for the presidential election could still change. The parties are still waiting for the political steps that will be taken by Megawati. Qodari gave an example, currently KIB will not dare to attract Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo to become the presidential candidate. KIB remains cautious as they do not want the nomination to end up splitting the electoral base if Megawati is found to support another candidate. “If (KIB) dares, it’s since yesterday (shooting Ganjar),” Qodari said. So far, Megawati has yet to announce the presidential candidate who will be backed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle. Still, PDIP secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto has repeatedly said that Megawati already has a name in his pocket. Currently, the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia is still looking for the right moment to announce his preferred presidential candidate. The role of Jokowi On the other hand, he revealed that President Joko Widodo is also very decisive on the candidates for the presidency that will be carried by the political parties in the future. Especially because Jokowi’s preferences could become the preferences of the presidents of the political parties who are part of Jokowi’s current government cabinet. “Whether consciously or unconsciously, yes No want is a consideration,” Qodari said. Currently, two coalition parties have declared that they will establish cooperation in the presidential election. The first coalition is the United Indonesia Coalition which consists of the Golkar Party, the United Development Party and the National Mandate Party. Even so, so far KIB has not announced which presidential candidate will be executed. The second coalition is the Great Indonesia Coalition which consists of the Gerindra Party and the National Awakening Party. Both parties have agreed to nominate Prabowo Subianto as their presidential candidate. However, the official statement has yet to be announced as there has been no agreement on the figure of cawapres to carry. In addition, there is a coalition candidate, namely the Coalition for Change, which consists of the National Democratic Party, the Democratic Party and the Prosperous Justice Party. The three parties have agreed to support Anies Baswedan as presidential candidate. But the coalition has not been officially declared. Meanwhile, Indo Barometer survey results for the period February 12-24, 2023 show that Ganjar, Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan occupy the top three positions for presidential candidates with the highest eligibility. In the three-name simulation, Ganjar led with 30.3% of the vote, followed by Prabowo with 28.4% and Anies with 25.3%. The survey was conducted in 33 provinces of Indonesia, involving 1,190 respondents who were interviewed face-to-face as well as questionnaires, using the method stratified random sampling, and margins margin of error approximately 2.9%, at the 95% confidence level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/ira/berita/6419a2534e93a/megawati-dan-jokowi-dinilai-jadi-penentu-poros-koalisi-pilpres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related