Imran Khan’s politics of division hold Pakistan’s economy hostage





Chaos and martyrdom have become hallmarks of politics in Pakistan, where there seems to be no better practitioner than former Prime Minister Imran Khan. But the political fireworks that are tearing Pakistan apart are also preventing it from tackling its real challenge: a deeply dysfunctional and ailing economy.

Khan said at least 85 charges have been filed against him in courts across the country, all allegedly in government attempts to ensure he does not run in elections due to be held later this year. elections that could bring him back to power after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote almost a year ago. For days Pakistan has been a scene of chaos, rallies, tear gas and heated rhetoric, with Khan himself alleging in a court appearance that there was a plot to kill him and hundreds supporters of his party were reportedly arrested by the police.

As of Monday morning, more than 100 associates of Khans had been detained without a warrant, said Raoof Hasan, a spokesman for Khan, who added that they had been kidnapped and picked up in the dark of night. They tried to take many more, but they fled. It’s hell here; you never know when the door will be knocked. Imran and everything he stands for is under brutal terrorist assault from the state, flouting the constitution, law and morality, he said. In a tweet, Khan called the government’s actions [f]ascism at unprecedented levels.

Parliament was called back for an extraordinary session on Wednesday, media reported, to make important decisions following the chaos of the past few days. The recall followed a cabinet meeting in which the Khans party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was branded as a gang of militants.

Since his premiership was cut short in April 2022 by a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan has demanded new elections and dissolved assemblies in two areas where the PTI held power. In by-elections across the country, the PTI prevailed. So far the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a scion of a political dynasty and brother of a former prime minister, has refused to hold elections despite orders from the Supreme Court, and it appears to have done everything he could to make sure Khan is not a contender when Pakistan goes to vote. Many analysts believe he would be the most popular candidate, but if Khan is found guilty of any of the charges he faces, then he will be banned from running. Elections are scheduled for the fall.

The political drama is serious enough, but it masks systemic problems for Pakistan that have not been resolved, including an economic crisis that the government is failing to manage. Mismanagement by governments has been compounded by the war in Ukraine, which has driven up the cost of food and fuel even as the value of Pakistan’s currency plummets, falling around 65% in the last year . Last year’s devastating floods submerged large swaths of farmland, forcing more farmers out of work. This only compounded the problems created by the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake.

The figures are alarming. Total public debt is estimated at $270 billion, or about 78% of GDP. China is Pakistan’s largest bilateral creditor, which owes about $30 billion, with another $1.1 billion due for power purchases from Chinese companies. Agriculture and industrial production were hit hard by last year’s floods, which caused more than $30 billion in damage and could slump GDP growth to 1.5% this year, according to the economist Hafiz Pasha. He also predicted that unemployment would reach 10%, or up to 8 million people out of work, by the end of the current fiscal year in June. Central bank interest rates are the highest in Asia at 20%.

Last month, the Dawn newspaper reported an annual inflation rate for a basket of goods including onions, eggs, rice and fuel of more than 40%; the country’s foreign exchange reserves would be as low as $3 billion, which would cover less than a month’s worth of imports. Corruption, meanwhile, is among the worst in the world: Transparency International ranks Pakistan 140th out of 180 countries it studies.

Imran Khan came to power promising to tackle rampant corruption and promote social and economic reform, but little has been achieved on these fronts since he took the reins in 2018, the organization said in a report this year. On the contrary, he noted a statistically significant downward trend and urged the government to come up with a holistic and effective anti-corruption plan that tackles illicit financial flows and introduces safeguards for civic space.

There are no easy solutions for the Sharifs government. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) would like to see improved tax collection and lower energy subsidies in exchange for any bailouts, but Sharif has so far resisted such moves, which would be politically suicidal and possibly literally. . Growing poverty could spur recruitment of terror groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, a Taliban affiliate in neighboring Afghanistan whose growing strength in the country’s northwest threatens the state’s survival .

As trouble escalates amid government intransigence, even old friends are reassessing past largesse. The greatest allies all say you need to help yourself. China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, they are fed up with elites, said Kamal Alam, senior fellow at the Atlantic Councils South Asia Center. They get Saudi money to repay China and then get UAE money to repay the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia, once relied upon to turn on the cash tap, has made it clear that there will be no more donations. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this year, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan outlined the new approach, saying direct grants and unconditional deposits were a thing of the past. We work with multilateral institutions to say that we need reform. We tax our people. We also expect others to do the same, to make an effort. We want to help you, but we also want you to do your part.

Those tighter fists become a problem. A $1.1 billion bailout package from the IMF, part of a $6.5 billion package approved in 2019, has been delayed since November 2022. Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in Parliament last week that the release of IMF funds now depended on agreements from friendly countries to follow through on bilateral funding commitments. this year’s balance of payments deficit. (Pakistan imports far more food, fuel and the like than it exports, mostly textiles and chemicals.)

Reuters reported that the IMF is seeking commitments of up to $7 billion, while Dar is seeking $5 billion. China has provided loans which, although useful in the short term, only add to the country’s debt burden. Dar and Shariffurther muddied the waters with comments last week that appeared to link the IMF deal to the security of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, raising questions about its inclusion in bailout terms. The link, made several times in recent months by Pakistani experts, was denied Monday in a statement by the IMF representative in Pakistan, Esther Perez Luiz.

But all pressing economic issues take a back seat to warrants, arrests and vitriol.

Even in the context of Pakistan’s disastrous political and economic instability, what is happening now is extreme. It has never been so bad, Alam said. From all the evidence, the military and the government are trying to delay the elections because a free and fair election, if that is even possible, means Imran is sweeping.

