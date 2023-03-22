Hun Sen says Cambodia doesn’t need EU trade preference to take over from Radio Free Asia

Prime Minister Hun Sen said Cambodia does not need foreign aid or preferential trade deals because its economy is strong enough to survive on its own.

The remarks, which came at a ceremony on Monday to launch the country’s fourth phase of its financial management reform program, which will last from 2023 to 2027, were in response to a European Union resolution.

He called on Cambodia to release imprisoned opposition leader Kem Sokha, improve its human rights record and hold free and fair elections this year or risk another suspension from its participation in the bloc agenda. regional Everything But Arms, or EBA, which allows Phnom Penh access to the European market without customs duties.

The EU has already withdrawn around 20% of the TSA program in 2020, which equates to around $1.1 billion of the country’s exports to Europe.

In this photo from December 12, 2019, workers at a garment factory walk after leaving their jobs in Kampong Speu province, Cambodia. (Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP)

Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has repeatedly said that Cambodia can still survive without EBA status, but critics told RFA Khmer Service that this indicates he does not care about Cambodian workers and their rights.

When Mr. Hun Sen says he doesn’t need EBA status, it means he doesn’t need to respect human rights or women’s rights, said Mu Sochua, vice president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, or CNRP, which was the leading country. opposition party before it was dissolved by the Supreme Court over unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud in 2017.

Mu Sochua said the complete loss of EBA status would lead to catastrophic unemployment in Cambodia and disproportionately affect women, who make up the majority of factory workers.

Not only would factory workers lose their jobs, but also farmers and their families, small food vendors and grocery stores around factories would all lose their businesses too, she said, adding that women workers should then look for jobs. in the entertainment industry or risk their lives seeking employment abroad.

Reforms sparked survival

Launching the reform on Monday, Hun Sen also said that after the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime in 1979, Cambodia carried out major political and economic reforms under his leadership to restore the country without expecting any help from the government. stranger, and that is the reason why he has survived until now.

In my life, I have encountered countless risks all the time, he said. Not only when I risked my skin for the survival of the people by leaving the Khmer Rouge regime, and not only when I risked my skin for the peace that UNTAC could not obtain, but I also risked my neck for reforms when I acquired prime ministerships.

Following the 1970 coup that installed Prime Minister Lon Nol as Cambodian head of state, Hun Sen joined the Khmer Rouge and fought what he saw as foreign interference for the seven years following.

When the internal purges of the Khmer Rouge regime began in 1977, Hun Sen fled with many soldiers under his command to Vietnam, returning with the Vietnamese invasion of Cambodia which defeated the Khmer Rouge. He was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Vietnamese-backed People’s Republic of Kampuchea in 1979, and then in 1985 the National Assembly elected him Prime Minister.

While the Khmer Rouge still controlled parts of the country, Hun Sen was instrumental in the 1991 Paris peace talks which would broker a ceasefire and an end to the Cambodian-Vietnamese War and brought the United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia, or UNTAC, to keep the peace as the country held elections in 1993.

When the elections favored another party over his Cambodian People’s Party, Hun Sen threatened to secede with seven provinces. It was then that UNTAC and the other party agreed to allow him to serve as the second prime minister until 1997, when he led a coup that installed a first prime minister. acting until elections the following year, when his party was successful enough to be able to elect him as the country’s sole prime minister, the post he holds today.

praise and criticism

Hun Sen also on Monday accused the United States of backing the 1970 coup and backing the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime led by Pol Pot.

He also took the opportunity to praise Vietnam, saying that the presence of Vietnamese troops in Cambodia during the early years of his rule had not only helped to overthrow and prevent the return of the Khmer Rouge, but had also helped Cambodia to progress politically, economically and socially.

Social development researcher Meas Ny told RFA that Hun Sen’s remarks reflect the reality of post-war political unrest in Cambodia.

However, he said the current sanctions against Cambodia are the result of lack of respect for human rights and Phnom Penh’s reluctance to follow the path of democracy in accordance with the principles of international law.

Meas Ny said that although Cambodia claims to be able to survive without foreign aid, its development and economy may be slow compared to other countries in the region.

At present, every country needs trade and economic relations with other countries, Meas Ny said. If we lose part of a relationship, it could lead us to an abnormal economic situation and we will be unable to catch up with other countries.

In this photo from June 27, 2018, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen poses for photos with garment factory workers during an event in Kampong Chhnang Province, Cambodia. (Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP)

Former CNRP MP Oum Sam An dismissed Hun Sen’s claims as overly political fabrications of facts meant to attract votes in this year’s elections, scheduled for July.

He said that the reforms invoked by the People’s Republic of Kampuchea between 1978 and 1992 focused only on strengthening the power of the party and that because of its adherence to Marxist-Leninist ideology, they made the economy of the country dependent on help from communist allies like Vietnam and the Soviet Union. Union. This caused Cambodians to suffer from hunger and hardship.

If the international community left Cambodia alone and let Cambodians depend on Hun Sen’s economic reforms, our Khmer people would still live in misery and Cambodia would not have a thriving garment industry like it does today, Oum Sam An said. .

The Cambodian people’s livelihood would have been the same as it was in the 1980s.

Translated by Sok Ry Sum. Written in English by Eugene Whong. Edited by Malcolm Foster.