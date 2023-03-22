Controversial employment decree passed | The star





Parliament has voted to pass President Joko Widodos’ emergency decree to cement rules on investment and jobs in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, replacing a similar 2020 law that was ruled partially unconstitutional. The law, which revises more than 70 other laws, has been praised by foreign investors for simplifying business rules, but also criticized by labor and environmental groups as being too business-friendly. Changes made by the 2020 law include cuts to severance pay, new minimum wage limits, the removal of some mandatory paid vacations, and looser rules on environmental inspections for investments. In 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled that the passage of the law was flawed due to inadequate public consultation and ordered a new debate process in parliament within two years. Yesterday’s adoption of the decree meant that most of the changes made by the law would remain, with some small changes to work rules. The Jobs Creation Decree is a measure to mitigate global crises…(It) prevents problems from spreading and global vulnerabilities from affecting the national economy, said the Chief Minister of economy, Airlangga Hartarto, in parliament after its adoption. He cited challenges ranging from slowing global growth, climate change, war in Ukraine to recent issues affecting some US banks. Some legal experts have criticized the decree as a government ploy to circumvent the court order. Airlangga reiterated that the decree was necessary to avoid a legal vacuum after the courts’ decision. Experts have also questioned the use of the decree, officially known as a government regulation in lieu of law, especially after parliament delayed its vote for more than a month. Under the Indonesian constitution, a president is only supposed to use such a decree to deal with an emergency and the parliament is supposed to vote on it in the first sitting after it is issued. The jobs decree was published in December, but parliament failed to put it to a wider vote before going into recess in February. Two of nine parties in parliament opposed the decree during the plenary session, with members of the opposition Islamist Prosperous Justice Party quitting before President Puan Maharani announced the vote had passed . The Indonesian Employers Association welcomed the move for bringing legal certainty, its manager Anton Supit said, although he noted companies still disagreed with parts of the law such as the minimum wage formula. We support this law because it will increase employment and strengthen the national economy, Anton said. Around 300 members of the Labor Party, which currently has no seat in parliament but plans to run in the 2024 elections, gathered to protest the passing of the decree near the office of the Ministry of Manpower . Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2023/03/22/controversial-jobs-decree-passed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related