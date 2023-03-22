Pakistani governments’ treatment of Imran Khan smacks of desperation





It seems that the caretaker government of Punjab was inspired by recent remarks by Maryam Nawaz. The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) on Friday called on the federal coalition government to begin the process of banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which she described as a militant organization with a foreign agenda. For good measure, she added that Imran Khan should be treated like a terrorist.

On Saturday, as the former prime minister was on his way to a court in Islamabad in connection with the Toshakhana case, a police operation took place at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Heavy machinery was deployed to break down the front door and dismantle the barricades erected outside the entrance.

It soon became apparent that the federal government was also on the same path. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a news channel that the terrorists inside Zaman Park had been apprehended and that a cache of explosives, petrol bombs and bombs had been recovered.

The prime minister, whom his niece had taunted the day before saying there would be a question mark over the Shehbaz-led government if he did not go [initiating the process to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] tweeted that Khan’s fascist and militant leanings had been exposed.

As it happens, the Lahore operation worked to Khans advantage. Pakistan’s exasperated supporters Tehreek-e-Insaf staged another protest outside Islamabad’s court complex in support of him. The cops responded with tear gas, which prevented Khan from entering the court premises and his indictment had to be postponed.

After the tumultuous events earlier this week during the failed attempt by police to arrest Khan from his residence, there was some hope that a cooling in political temperatures was on the cards. The former prime minister had responded positively, albeit indirectly, to Sharif’s offer of dialogue, saying he could talk to anyone for the good of the country.

Moreover, on the directive of the high courts, it was agreed that a Punjab police team would search the residence of Khans Zaman Park as part of their investigation into the attacks on law enforcement officers when they were attempting to execute court-issued arrest warrants against him.

The Pakistani leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf and the provincial police also reached an agreement to cooperate in the investigation. So what prompted the need for such brutal police action, like destroying a hideout of terrorists? The civility displayed, the gestures of conciliation so desperately needed all seem to have gone up in smoke.

Uncertainty hangs in the air again. What is beyond doubt, notwithstanding the unacceptable violence of the Pakistani supporters of Tehreek-e-Insaf, is that by succumbing to the politics of opportunism, the government has shot itself in the foot. To treat a major political leader, who is also a main rival, as an outlaw is short-sighted and reeks of despair, much like the Nawaz’s demand to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1045910/view-from-dawn-pakistan-governments-treatment-of-imran-khan-has-exposed-its-desperation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related