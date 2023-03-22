BIN Chief’s Excitement Calls Aura of President Jokowi to Move to Prabowo





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Chief Budi Gunawan has opened his voice regarding when President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto met. He even said that the aura of Jokowi had shifted towards the general chairman of the Gerindra party. This was stated by Budi during the inauguration of the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) in Jayapura, Papua on Tuesday (21/3/2023) “We all observed that lately he often travels with Pakistani President Jokowi. On several occasions, Pak Prabowo also said that Pak Jokowi is his teacher,” Budi said in his speech. In fact, he said he was seen so often at the same time that Jokowi’s aura moved towards Prabowo. “Often accompanies the president, and at the end today we meet them both here. All start to see an aura, Pak Jokowi’s aura has partially shifted to Pak Prabowo. We all pray for Pak Prabowo for good health, sweetness, and success in the 2024 election challenge,” he said. In the minute-long video, Jokowi and Prabowo, who are seated next to each other, can be seen laughing as they hear Budi’s statement. Even Prabowo shook his head. During recent work visits, Jokowi has been seen frequently with Prabowo. It has even led to speculation in the public as to who will be Prabowo’s sidekick later in the 2024 election contest. While observing the harvest in Lajer village, Ambal district, Kebumen regency, Central Java, on Thursday (03/09/2023), Jokowi seemed very familiar with Prabowo as well as the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo . The three of them even took selfies. Even if it has nothing to do with the upcoming presidential election of 2024 by East Java PDI Acting President Perjuangan DPD Said Abdullah. “In fact, our current strategic program is to guarantee the need for national food supply, in an uncertain world economic context. the DPR RI Banggar it, in the description. Additionally, Jokowi and Prabowo’s moment was also recorded as they attended the handover of the Indonesian Air Force’s Super Hercules aircraft at Halim Perdanakusuma airfield on Wednesday (03/08/ 2023). At this time, Jokowi and Prabowo tried to sit in the pilot’s and co-pilot’s seats at the same time. Next, the two 2019 presidential candidates were also seen together at the Istighosah and Rabithah Malay Banjar prayer event in Tabalong, South Kalimantan (3/17/2023). In his remarks, Prabowo expressed his gratitude for joining Jokowi’s government. Moreover, he emphasized that what he was doing was only for the benefit of the people. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Prabowo: President Jokowi succeeds and is recognized worldwide (mg/mg)



