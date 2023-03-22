



Content of the article Turks overwhelmingly favor a ban on home sales to foreigners, a view that straddles the country’s political divide and echoes backlash against a deluge of buyers in countries from Canada to Portugal.

Content of the article Around 79% of Turkish citizens believe that home sales to foreign nationals should be banned, according to a Metropoll survey. This view was widely shared by all political parties, with more than 77% of those who voted for the ruling AK party in 2018 expressing their support. Frustration is simmering in some of the world’s hottest property markets, which have seen external demand drive up prices and make local property harder for citizens to afford. In 2022, Canada banned most foreigners from buying homes for two years, while Portugal is under public pressure to roll back the incentives.

Content of the article New Zealanders banned foreigners from buying existing homes in 2017. Such measures had previously done little to lower prices in places like Hong Kong and Australia. The question could also take on political dimensions in Turkey just over a month before the elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a third term. Earlier in March, Erdogans’ ruling AK party and its ally in parliament rejected a motion by one of the largest opposition groups to examine the impact of foreign sales. Property purchases by foreigners have been a source of much-needed hard currency for successive AK Party governments at a time when foreign direct investment and stock and bond inflows have declined in recent years.

Content of the article Net property sales to foreign nationals reached $6.3 billion last year, accounting for 78% of all FDI, according to a study by the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey. Turkey’s housing crisis faces surge in demand following earthquake Turkish resentment is already finding ground with Erdogan’s biggest critics. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the unified opposition candidate for president in the May 14 poll, pledged in February to suspend such sales to foreigners for five years or until prices fall. It’s a view echoed by key Kilicdaroglus ally ahead of the vote, center-right IYI party leader Meral Aksener, who urged the government to impose a ban on starting in southern provinces that have been devastated by the earthquakes of February 6. Around 4.5% of all home sales in 2022 were to foreigners, although the ratio reaches 27% in major cities like Antalya, Mersin and Istanbul. Russians topped the list of non-native buyers last year, buying around a quarter of all homes sold to foreigners. Inflation-adjusted house prices rose 95% in January from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data. The Metropoll survey was conducted via telephone interviews with 2,118 respondents from 28 Turkish provinces from February 23 to February 23, 2020. 28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/turks-are-latest-to-rebel-over-foreigners-buying-homes-want-ban

