How an Indictment and Arrest of Donald Trump Could Play Out





A Manhattan grand jury could decide to indict Donald J. Trump as early as Wednesday, potentially triggering a sequence of events that could include the unprecedented sight of a former president in handcuffs.

But much about what comes next remains unclear. Prosecutors have reported that an indictment is likely, but not a certainty. Before Mr. Trump can be charged, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg must ask the grand jury that heard evidence on the former president to vote on whether to indict him. A majority of jurors must agree to do so.

The timing of any potential impeachment, arrest and indictment is unknown and likely will remain so after a vote is taken.

The investigation, led by Mr Braggs’ office, focused on Mr Trump’s involvement in paying silent money to a porn star during the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about how the investigation unfolded and what might happen in the days ahead.

Donald Trump’s impending indictmentWhen could Mr. Trump be indicted?

The special grand jury that heard the evidence meets three afternoons a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. At least one more witness could be called before jurors are asked to vote, according to people familiar with the matter.

After all witnesses have testified, prosecutors must explain the criminal charges they seek to the jury of 23 Manhattan residents before asking them to vote. The earliest that could happen is Wednesday afternoon. A simple majority is sufficient to deliver an indictment.

How soon could Mr. Trump be arrested?

If Mr. Trump is indicted, prosecutors will most likely work with his legal team to arrange his surrender in Manhattan. A few days after his arraignment, Mr. Trump, who lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, would drive into the city and visit the Lower Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Hours later, he would be arraigned in a courtroom in the same building.

Any indictments by Mr. Trump would almost certainly be sealed and the charges kept secret from the public after the grand jurors vote. The unsealing of the indictment and the public announcement of the charges against him would coincide with his surrender and indictment.

However, there is a chance that Mr. Trump may not surrender, there have been different reports of this possibility which could trigger a more complex scenario.

Could Mr. Trump avoid indictment altogether?

Lawyers for Mr. Trump have met with prosecutors in the hope of ruling out criminal charges, and while unlikely, there is a remote possibility that Mr. Bragg will choose not to seek an indictment. (or he asks for one and the grand jurors vote to reject it).

But prosecutors have wide discretion in grand jury proceedings, and the defense has almost no role. Every available signal has suggested an indictment is imminent.

What could be the fees?

While it’s clear Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating Mr. Trump’s role in a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, the specific criminal charges prosecutors may be seeking are unknown and likely will remain so even. after his indictment.

People familiar with the case have suggested the charges stem from the falsification of business documents that recorded reimbursements to Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former lawyer and repairman, and the star witness in the lawsuits as legal fees . Such a charge, combined with a second crime involving illegal campaign contributions, could become a low-level crime.

How to arrest a former president?

Some of the routine steps that follow any felony arrest in New York would apply to the former president like anyone else: he would be photographed and fingerprinted, and read a standard warning from Miranda offering him the right to remain silent.

But because of Mr. Trump’s status as a former president and his 24-hour detail prosecutors, the Secret Service is likely to make some accommodations. He could be held in an interrogation room instead of a cell; the investigators who arrest him can waive the handcuffs.

New York law enforcement also had discussions about how to prepare for the prospect of protests, which Mr Trump explicitly called out on his social media site, Truth Social, over the weekend. -end. A demonstration in Manhattan on Monday evening was poorly attended.

Will Mr. Trump be held in prison?

Due to the nature of the potential charges against Mr. Trump, the law does not allow prosecutors to seek his bail. And as the leading presidential candidate, he is far from a flight risk.

Mr. Trump will almost certainly be released shortly after his impeachment.

What happens after that?

Once Mr. Trump is indicted, the case against him will likely be mired in protracted litigation. If the case ultimately goes to trial, it could possibly play out ahead of the 2024 presidential election with Mr. Trump, the accused, at the heart of his campaign.

Chelsea Rose Marcius contributed reporting.

